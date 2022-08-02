Thousands of college students in the state who took out student loans through an East Coast company in the past 20 years soon will see some of their loans forgiven under a settlement agreement reached through the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
The Delaware-based company, Navient, used “widespread, unfair, deceptive and predatory loan servicing practices,” the office said in a press release.
The settlement, reached earlier this year, was part of a nationwide investigation by a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general, including Colorado.
It found that the company had steered students into taking out loans in costly long-term forbearances instead of counseling them about the benefits of more affordable income-driven repayment plans, the office said.
“Navient’s predatory lending put many Coloradans in stressful financial situations and acted in ways that threatened long-term negative consequences,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, whose office led the investigation. “For those consumers that had to deal with these unfair practices, I as so sorry for their mistreatment and pleased that we can return some of the money.”
The settlement calls for forgiving student loans for about 1,000 Coloradans, and reimbursing another 7,000 some of their money, albeit only by a few hundred dollars. Nationwide, the settlement calls on the company to cancel the loan balances of about 66,000 borrowers who took out loans between 2002 and 2010.
The settlement was reached back in January, and the checks are to go out later this month.
Navient officials denied any wrongdoing in the matter, but said the company agreed to the settlement to avoid having to go through the courts in several states.
“Navient is and has been continually focused on helping student loan borrowers understand and select the right payment options to fit their needs,” said Mark Heleen, the company’s chief legal officer.
“In fact, we’ve driven up income-driven repayment plan enrollment and driven down default rates. Hundreds of thousands of borrowers we support successfully pay off their student loans.”
The agreement also requires the company to cease its “deceptive” practices, and notify borrowers about the U.S. Department of Education’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness limited waiver opportunity, which allows qualifying public service workers the chance to have previously non-qualifying repayment periods counted toward their loan forgiveness.
Weiser’s office said Coloradans who took out loans through Navient should expect to receive letters soon, along with a check.
He is recommending the students cash those checks soon because some may come with 90-day expiration deadlines.
His office also warns against scammers who may try to take advantage of the settlement, saying that no one will ask recipients for their bank account numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers or any other personal information in exchange for receiving a payment.
Students or former students who have questions about this settlement or any other aspect of student loans can contact the office through its student loan ombudsperson at https://bit.ly/3PPSfdG.