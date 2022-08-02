AG Phil Weiser
ATTORNEY GENERAL PHIL WEISER

Thousands of college students in the state who took out student loans through an East Coast company in the past 20 years soon will see some of their loans forgiven under a settlement agreement reached through the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

The Delaware-based company, Navient, used “widespread, unfair, deceptive and predatory loan servicing practices,” the office said in a press release.