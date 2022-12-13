Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has secured more settlement agreements in his series of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic.
On Monday, Weiser announced two major settlement agreements, a $5 billion settlement with CVS and another $5.7 billion one with Walgreens. Those settlements come on top of a $3.1 billion agreement announced last month with Walmart.
“The companies that helped create and fuel the opioid crisis need to step up to fix it,” Weiser said in a statement. “That means providing significant resources to increase treatment and recovery services and changing their business practices to make sure this never happens again.”
The agreements also include a court-ordered injunctive relief requiring the three companies’ pharmacies to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.
The agreements are to be approved by individual states by the end of the year, while local governments also can sign on during the first quarter of 2023 to receive a share of the funds.
As things stand now, Colorado’s share of the settlement is more than $150 million.
That money is on top of other settlement agreements against others involved in the opioid crisis, including the pharmacies that made and marketed them and companies that distributed them. Colorado is to receive more than $700 million from national opioid settlements.
The first round of those drug company settlements, about $18 million, were allocated to 312 local governments in September. Mesa County received $955,000 of that money.
Money from the three companies is to be distributed using the same framework as the drug company money, which also called for the money to be used for prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services.
In July, Mesa County sought proposals from substance abuse providers to award grants to address recovery, treatment, prevention and education efforts.
The three companies are to make payments over several years so programs created from them can be sustained over time.
Most of what Walmart is to pay will occur in the first year, but CVS is to spread payments over 10 years and Walgreens over 15 years. Those payments are to begin later next year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 million people have died from drug overdose deaths since 1999.
In 2020, the latest figures available, there were nearly 69,000 such deaths, and opioids accounted for about three-quarters of them.
Statewide, 1,477 Coloradans died of drug overdoses in 2020, a 38% increase from the prior year. The bulk of those deaths — 65% — were due to various opioids, which were up about 54% from 2019, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Locally, there were 377 total overdose deaths from 2009 to 2021, 151 of which were due to opioids, according to the Mesa County Department of Public Health.
Those opioid deaths peaked in 2017 with 34 out of the 45 countywide that year.
Last year, of the 38 total overdoses, 15 were opioid related, according to statistics complied by the department.