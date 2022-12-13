Mesa County Opioid Deaths

Source: Mesa County Department of Public Health

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has secured more settlement agreements in his series of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic.

On Monday, Weiser announced two major settlement agreements, a $5 billion settlement with CVS and another $5.7 billion one with Walgreens. Those settlements come on top of a $3.1 billion agreement announced last month with Walmart.