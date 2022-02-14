The Colorado Attorney General’s Office is asking Mesa County courts to appoint District Judge Valerie Robison to oversee the newest lawsuit against Clerk Tina Peters.
At the same time, the county is trying to join the lawsuit in support of the Secretary of State’s Office, which is seeking to permanently remove Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, from overseeing the county’s elections for the remainder of her term, which ends this year unless she is re-elected.
The Attorney General’s Office is asking for Robison to judge the matter primarily because she’s more acquainted with the issues surrounding it. That’s because it was Robison who ruled in favor of temporarily removing Peters and Knisley in overseeing the 2021 Coordinate Election, a ruling that later was upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court.
“Judicial economy supports transfer of this case to Judge Robison’s court,” Chief Deputy Attorney General Natalie Leh wrote in the motion, filed last week. “The legal and factual issues are substantially similar in the two matters.
“Additionally, time is of the essence, as petitioners seek an order barring respondents from resuming their election-related duties upon the expiration of Judge Robison’s 2021 order, which is likely to occur as some point in February.”
In October, Robison ruled that Peters and Knisley committed a breach and neglect of duty “and other wrongful act,” temporarily removing both from overseeing last year’s elections.
“As such, Peters and Knisley are unable or unwilling to appropriately perform the duties of the Mesa County Designated Election Official,” Robison wrote. “The court further determines substantial compliance with the provisions of the code required an injunction prohibiting Peters and Knisley from performing the duties of the designated election official.”
District Court Judge Richard Gurley, who currently has the case, hasn’t yet ruled on the request to move it to Robison’s courtroom because he wants more information.
He also rejected the county’s motion because Peters’ attorneys were not notified of it, but the county refiled that motion on Wednesday.