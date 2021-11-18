Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been saying on online TV blog websites for the past 24 hours that federal agents dressed in military-style clothing and without displaying badges busted down her doors in executing search warrants at her home and at three others in Mesa and Garfield counties early Tuesday.
In a joint statement one day later from Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, a Republican, all of what Peters has said is a lie, they said.
“We have reviewed a statement from Tina Peters’ legal defense fund that claims a level of force during the execution of this joint federal-state law enforcement operation,” Weiser and Rubinstein said in the statement issued late Wednesday.
“At no time was force used on Ms. Peters or her home,” the statement adds. “Ms. Peters was allowed to move about her home and fix herself breakfast while agents gathered items before departing.”
Within hours after four search warrants were executed against Peters and three others on Tuesday by federal law enforcement officials, the Republican clerk appeared on LindellTV.com, an online “news” program by My- Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, — a believer that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump — claiming that federal law enforcement officials “raided” her home early in the morning wearing military-style garb, and not displaying law enforcement badges.
Peters repeated those false allegations on a similar online program hosted by Steve Bannon, a former top Trump official who is facing contempt of Congress charges for failing to appear as a witness before a congressional committee looking at the Jan. 6 riots against the U.S. Capitol Building.
“We are issuing this statement to clear up inaccuracies about what occurred during (Tuesday’s) enforcement action,” Weiser said.
Weiser and the normally tight-lipped Rubinstein said Peters is spreading false information about what occurred Tuesday. In those online programs, Peters said on Lindell’s and Bannon’s shows that search warrants were executed against her and three of her supporters: now-fired Mesa County elections manager Sandra Brown; Fruita resident Gerald Wood, who allegedly helped Peters make copies of election computer hard drives in Peters’ office that could be possible violations of state and federal laws; and Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop, who has been complicit in the scandal since it started in August.
Bishop is a former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo, while Woods is a member of a local voter-fraud conspiracy theory group that claims, but has yet to reveal, any evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Peters, who continued to solicit for donations to her legal defense fund Tuesday, is the subject of a lawsuit by the state requiring her to comply with legal defense and campaign transparency laws that require her to disclosed donations and expenditures, including for “legal defense funds” that are separate from campaign finance filings, neither of which Peters has complied with for nearly three years, according to state records and lawsuits filed against her.
On Bannon’s show, Peters said she hasn’t yet decided to run for re-election even though she has made it clear on her online website and Facebook page that she is running in next year’s re-election, according to those postings and a lawsuit filed against her last week.
Currently, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission and the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office have filed lawsuits or launched formal investigations looking into possible illegal gifts and donations that Peters may have excepted over the past three years, which is when she last filed a report disclosing her donations and expenses to the public as is required by open records laws.