Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is urging the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to do a lot more than just include Western Slope residents in public hearings over reintroduction of the gray wolf.
Because that reintroduction is to happen on the Western Slope only, Weiser also wants the commission to create a special advisory panel made up solely of Western Slope elected officials to ensure people west of the Continental Divide have an appreciable say in what happens next.
“To be successful, the planning process needs diverse and robust input from the communities directly affected by the reintroduction plan,” Weiser wrote in a letter this week to the 11-member commission. “It is of the utmost importance that Western Slope communities have a seat at the table. This will not only benefit those communities that are so directly impacted by the work of the commission, but their voices will be of tremendous value.”
While Proposition 114 that voters approved last fall authorizing the Colorado Department of Natural Resources to reintroduce the wolves doesn’t mandate such an advisory board, Weiser said state law allows the commission to create any kind of advisory panel it wants.
A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that public outreach is a significant part of DNR plans.
“A key component to restore gray wolves will be a robust public process, which will include significant public outreach and listening on the Western Slope,” said department spokesman Chris Arend. “Colorado Parks and Wildlife has not yet formalized a plan as we remain in the early stages of this effort, but a robust public and stakeholder process on the Western Slope has been a central part of the early conversations the commission has had.”
Mesa County and several municipal and county elected officials opposed the reintroduction ballot measure, which passed in November with just under 51% of the vote. Voters in only five Western Slope counties — Summit, Pitkin, San Miguel, San Juan and La Plata — supported it, but then mostly by narrow margins.
Weiser said he was prompted to ask for the special advisory group after the commission announced last month that it was accepting applications from people to be on a “stakeholder advisory group” of 12 to 16 members.
In his letter, the attorney general said such a panel likely would only have one or two seats for local government representatives from the Western Slope, and that wouldn’t be good enough.
“I am gravely concerned that this limited involvement is inadequate given not only the incredible diversity of Western Slope regions, ecosystems and communities, but, in particular, the outsized impact Proposition 114 will have on Western Slope lands and residents,” he wrote.
Under the proposition, any reintroduction plan must consider potential impacts to the existing wildlife and their habitat, as well as other economic and social considerations, such as livestock and human activity.
The proposition calls for compensating livestock owners for any losses due to “conflicts” with wolves, but it doesn’t include compensation for any other economic loss.
It also bars any reintroduction plan from imposing additional land, water or resource use restrictions on private landowners.
The new law calls for reintroducing wolves by the end of 2023.