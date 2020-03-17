State Attorney General Phil Weiser is calling on businesses to help consumers who have or are losing money because ofcancelled trips, weddings and concert and sports tickets over the coronavirus pandemic.
Weiser said those businesses should do their part to help
people who, at no fault of their own, have spent hundreds of dollars on trips or events they no longer can go on or attend.
“Businesses can act responsibly by providing refunds or credits to consumers who will not be able to use their services, whether hotel reservations, airline travel or other areas where accommodations can be made,” Weiser said. “I commend the many businesses that have already taken the lead by honoring the need to curtail travel and large events. For those who have yet to do so, I would strongly encourage them to act quickly.”
Weiser also issued a warning to those businesses that offer them but then don’t deliver.
“We will quickly investigate any such conduct and be ready to take action to protect consumers,” he said.
Such businesses and industries as AirBNB, the National Basketball Association, Princess Cruises and Viking River Cruises have already announced that they won’t penalize consumers who have paid reservations or bought tickets because of cancellations.
Several major hotel chains also are offering to waive any cancellation fees.
Some airlines, such as Southwest, have already announced they won’t apply cancellation fees, and will offer credits for future flights. Other airlines, such as United, say fliers can change or cancel flights that are not within 72 hours, but they must be rebooked to a later date. That airline announced on Monday that it also is waiving change fees for tickets issued before March 2.