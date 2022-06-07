With voting for the June 28 primary starting this week, Attorney General Phil Weiser issued two advisories on Monday, one to assure voters they are safe, and the other to warn anyone who would intimidate them or any election workers.
Citing new laws enacted by the Colorado Legislature at its 2022 session earlier this year, Weiser said the advisories are meant to help everyone know that the state’s election process is safe and secure.
Ballots were mailed on Monday, and voters could receive them today.
“Whether someone chooses to vote via mail, at a ballot drop box or in person at a polling center, they and those who are ensuring the security of those votes should feel safe to participate in our democratic process,” Weiser said. “My office will hold accountable anyone who should attempt to interfere.”
He cited two new laws designed to ensure the safety of voters and those who work elections, including making it a crime to openly carry a firearm within 100 feet of a drop box or polling location.
He also cited a new law barring “doxxing” of election workers. That is revealing personal information, such as a worker’s home address, with an intent to intimidate them.
Weiser said it has long been a crime to intimidate voters, which includes interfering, impeding or preventing someone from casting a ballot. Such intimidation is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It also is illegal to interfere with an official, which is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 120 days in jail and a $750 fine.
Anyone who is targeted or witnesses intimidation or interference should contact local law enforcement, the county clerk’s office or his office at www.coag.gov.