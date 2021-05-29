Plan ahead.
Play it safe.
Don’t take chances when it comes to fires.
That’s some of the messaging that state and federal agencies put out in recent days as they readied for a flood of people to hit the outdoors on this Memorial Day weekend, which kicks off the busy summer season when it comes to camping, hiking, boating and other activities on Colorado’s public lands and waters.
The messaging has become all the more important this year due to both continued tinder-dry conditions after a record year for wildfires in the state in 2020, and an expected continuation this summer of the surge in outdoor visitation that started last year in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Colorado outdoor spaces continue to see increased visitation across the state as residents and out-of-state visitors seek outdoor and socially distanced activities,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release. “While visitation at state parks and wildlife areas has increased steadily over the past five years, the pandemic elevated the need to address increased human impact at state parks and the importance of educating our community on how to balance outdoor recreation with mindful conservation.”
CPW is reminding the public that camping reservations are required at state parks in Colorado. More information on making reservations may be found at https://cpw.state.co.us. There also is a park-finder tool there with information on activities available at each park and links to each park’s web page, where information on any park or trail closures can be found. CPW also recommends using tools such as COTREX, or Colorado Trail Explorer. That’s a state website, at https://trails.colorado.gov, that can suggest other outdoor opportunities in the area if the trail head, park or location you hoped to use is closed or crowded.
“On a holiday weekend, expect lines and potential gate closures. Have a backup plan and be kind — park staff is working hard to provide a safe and enjoyable experience,” CPW said in its release.
The National Park Service says many campgrounds and lodges in and around many popular national parks are already fully booked, and it recommends making reservations to ensure you have a place to sleep when you arrive at a park.
The Park Service suggests visiting www.nps.gov, noting that park websites have ideas about where to go and what to see and do.
“Flexibility and a backup plan are key, too, in case of changing weather conditions, road closures, etc.,” the agency says on its website.
It suggests that people consider visiting lesser-known parks to experience fewer crowds and lines.
CPW is urging caution by boaters, noting that strong wind gusts can knock paddleboarders and kayakers into water that in Colorado can be cold all year. Water recreationists should wear a life vest, the agency said. It also is warning against boating under the influence, saying that half of the nearly 1,000 annual deaths in boating accidents nationwide are alcohol-related.
CPW, the Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests and other entities in recent days urged caution when it comes to things such as campfires because of the danger of causing wildfires. Last year, Colorado had its three largest fires on record, including the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction, and currently much of the western third of the state remains in severe to exceptional drought.
Agencies recommend steps such as:
n Avoid driving and parking in tall grass because vehicle exhaust particles and pipes can start fires;
n When target shooting, taking steps including placing targets on dirt or gravel, using paper targets and avoiding the use of incendiary targets and exploding ammunition.
n Never leaving a campfire unattended and making sure you completely extinguish your fire before leaving your campsite by using water or dirt to douse the fire, stirring the ashes and if necessary repeating until the fire is out.
Agencies remind the public that the use of fireworks is never allowed on public lands, and even accidentally started wildfires can lead to the responsible parties being fined or jailed.
CPW urges people to be aware for possible bears on trails and to bear-proof campsites. The White River National Forest said in a news release that bears are present throughout that forest, and it’s important to keep clean camps and not leave food, coolers and other attractants out while not in camp.
The WRNF in its release focused on proper practices when it comes to dispersed camping outside developed campgrounds, something that is allowed through much of that forest. It advises that dispersed camping isn’t allowed within 100 feet of lakes, streams and forest system trails.
It also says visitors can drive up to 300 feet from designated routes on that forest for dispersed camping as long as no resource damage occurs, such as vegetation trampling, so visitors should stick to previously disturbed routes.
Campers may stay up to 14 days in any 30-day period in most areas of the White River National Forest. Forest officials say campers should plan ahead and arrive early for their best chance of obtaining a desired site, with plans for backup sites in mind in case that site is taken.
The U.S. Forest Service has copious information on various forest uses, safety precautions and measures for braving the elements, and ways to respect wildlife, at its “Know Before You Go” website at www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go.