The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed to consider proposing by late 2024 the designation of critical habitat to better protect the Canada lynx in Colorado and elsewhere in the southern Rockies.
In a legal settlement with conservation groups, the agency committed to meeting a Nov. 12, 2024 deadline for evaluating whether any lands in the southern Rockies should receive the designation.
According to a news release from the Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop, the Western Environmental Law Center and WildEarth Guardians, critical habitat consists of lands designated by the federal government as essential to the survival and recovery of a species protected by the Endangered Species Act.
It can include habitat both occupied and not occupied by the species of concern, and provides added protection because federal agencies must make special efforts to protect critical habitat from damage or destruction, the groups said in their release.
Those measures could potentially impact things such as recreational use and logging on nationals forests.
Canada lynx are large-pawed members of the feline family that are adapted to living in forests with deep snowpack and prey heavily on snowshoe hares.
In 1999, state wildlife officials began reintroducing the lynx to Colorado. A year later, the Fish and Wildlife Service listed it as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
In 2014, the agency designated nearly 39,000 square miles of critical habitat for lynx, but none of it included any of the animal’s southern Rockies range, from south-central Wyoming through Colorado and into New Mexico.
In 2016, Judge Dana Christensen with the U.S. District Court in Montana ordered the agency to reconsider that decision, specifically raising concern over its failure to designate critical habitat to protect the reproducing lynx population in Colorado.
According to the conservation groups, they sued in 2020 over the Fish and Wildlife Service’s failure to comply with the 2016 order, and the new settlement, approved this week by Christensen, sets a legally binding deadline to issue a critical habitat proposal.
A public comment period would then follow, with a critical habitat rule being finalized in 2025.
“Colorado’s high country is an important place for lynx, especially in the face of climate change, and lynx are a vital part of the landscape in the Southern Rockies. Lynx habitat needs to be protected here to ensure the species will continue to recover,” Peter Hart, legal director at Wilderness Workshop, said in the groups’ news release.
“This settlement is an important step in that direction.”
Conservation groups last year also resolved a 2020 lawsuit against the Fish and Wildlife Service by securing an agreement under which the agency will complete a draft recovery plan for the lynx by a tentative deadline of Dec. 1, 2024.
In 2014, a federal judge ruled that the agency violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to prepare a recovery plan for the lynx.
The judge ordered the agency, by early 2018, to either complete such a plan or determine it wouldn’t promote lynx conservation.
In 2017, the agency, during the Trump administration, decided the plan wouldn’t promote conservation and also concluded the lynx no longer required protection under the Endangered Species Act.
The agency had intended to propose delisting the lynx, but dropped that idea under the Biden administration and agreed to prepare the recovery plan.
A 2017 species status assessment by the Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the lynx has a 50% or less probability of surviving during this century in much of its U.S. range under the current regulatory framework.
The projected probability ranged from just 15% in the Greater Yellowstone region to 78% in a Montana/Idaho area, with the probability in western Colorado placed at 50%.