The Grand River Mosquito Control District has received an increased number of calls related to bugs and large bug bites this week as a mosquito species not typically found in Mesa County has been reported across the valley. District Manager Tim Moore explained this particular species of mosquito, Aedes nigromaclis, has been found at multiple traps this week as crews continue to work on treatment ahead of the holiday weekend.
While the species is not associated with the West Nile Virus, and is typically not known to be a disease-carrying mosquito, Moore suggested long sleeves and bug spray for those venturing outside this weekend.
"We haven't seen them in this number in quite some time," he said. "We have a number of them in several areas across the valley. They tend to be very aggressive in terms of biting."
Moore said the large number that hatched this week likely did so after the recent rains.
Grand River Mosquito Control District crews were out fogging for adult mosquitoes in Fruita, the Redlands and Orchard Mesa on Thursday.
Typically, about 90% of the control work the Grand Valley district does is to eliminate larva in the community. The other 10% deals with killing adult bugs.
Moore said that due to this species's short life span, two weeks at most, crews have been more aggressive in going after the adults to end the week.
"For this particular species, the best thing we can do is look for and kill the adults," he added.
He said the Aedes nigromaclis are typically found in irrigated pastures and fields.
"What's unique about them is they can lay their eggs in the ground and they lay dormant until they get wet and hatch," he explained. "They like to hang in the grass so if you're walking through grass fields you might disturb them."
The Mosquito Control District will continue to monitor their activity and encourage anyone going outside to protect themselves by draining standing water, use a repellant with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and IR3535t, wear long sleeve shirts and pants, and make sure window screens do not have holes or tears.