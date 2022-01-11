The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is offering to allow Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters back into her Elections Division, but on a limited basis.
In a kind-of settlement agreement and under an election order by Secretary of State Jena Griswold first released to The Daily Sentinel on Monday, the office is asking Peters to sign a “certificate of attestation” agreement that would open the door to her overseeing the county’s elections again, but only under a strict set of criteria.
That criteria includes such things as disallowing her unfettered access to secure areas of her elections office, requiring her to be accompanied by whomever the secretary designates at all times. That person has not yet been named.
That provision, which would extend to anyone else that Peters orders to do her bidding in the office, is far short of the existing order that temporarily and entirely removed Peters from coming into the Elections Division or overseeing the county’s elections.
The agreement also would bar Peters from making any changes in the Elections Division, including disrupting the chain-of-custody of election equipment, manipulating its software, or giving a third person access to election machines without a background check and in the presence of the yet-to-be named election supervisor. That includes providing anyone with special access cards to enter secure areas.
The agreement also calls on Peters to file daily and weekly written reports on anything she does within the division, and to disavow some recent statements she has made about the county’s elections.
“I hereby fully and completely repudiate, retract and disavow the statement I made during a FacebookLive broadcast in which I stated, ‘We’ve got to get those machines so that they are transparent to the people and they’re not able to do what they’re designed to do,’ ” part of the agreement reads.
“I hereby fully and completely repudiate, retract and disavow any statement I made at any time in any forum in which I have indicated a willingness to compromise Mesa County’s voting system equipment,” it adds. “I understand and agree that should I refuse or fail to uphold any obligation or prohibition in Election Order 2022-01 which I have voluntarily undertaken in the attestation, such refusal or failure constitutes grounds for the secretary of state to seek a court order requiring my immediate removal as DEO (designated election official) for Mesa County and appointing a replacement to that position.”
The Secretary of State’s Office is giving Peters three days to sign the agreement.
If not, it is expected to file a motion in Mesa County District Court to extend the existing court order approved in October temporarily barring her from being the county’s election official, a position that temporarily was assigned to former Secretary of State Wayne Williams for the 2021 Coordinated Election.
The agreement and Griswold’s order also bars Peters from ordering another employee to perform any action that she, herself, is barred from doing.
That would include her deputy city clerk, Belinda Knisley, who has been on paid administrative leave since August and is barred from going into any part of the office.