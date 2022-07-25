Local ranchers and farmers gather near the Cameo exit off Interstate 70 before they form a parade recognizing the importance of agriculture in Mesa County. More than 35 vehicles participated Saturday afternoon in the second annual Trail of Trailers.
“There’s a lot of focus on livestock production, but we’re trying to broaden that to make it encompass all of agriculture, from field crops to fruit and vegetables,” said Janie VanWinkle, a former president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Agriculture is one of Mesa County’s biggest — if not the single biggest — economic drivers.
According to data from Colorado State University Extension Tri-River, livestock production generates $48 million in sales each year and fruit generates another $22 million.
Each cow in the county contributes $600 to $800 to the local economy on an annual basis.
As a celebration of the county’s agricultural success, as well as a public display of the many facets to agriculture, dozens of large cattle trucks, stock trailers and pickups paraded from Cameo to Loma on Saturday in the second annual Trail of Trailers.
Janie VanWinkle, the president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association from 2020-2021, first saw such a parade in Cortez in 2020.
Last year, the Mesa County Cattlemen’s Association decided to stage a similar event to celebrate agriculture on the Western Slope.
“It’s really a way to draw attention to agriculture and what it contributes to our community in every way,” VanWinkle said. “There’s a lot of focus on livestock production, but we’re trying to broaden that to make it encompass all of agriculture, from field crops to fruit and vegetables. It’s a visual for the community to see the impact that’s here in Mesa County and western Colorado.”
The convoy began its journey in De Beque Canyon, making its way through Palisade, Clifton, Grand Junction and Fruita before arriving at Loma Livestock in the evening for a community barbecue.
JR’s Carriages provided horse-drawn rides for community members at the barbecue.
Companies in the convoy included Hickman’s Family Farm, Western Implement, U.S. Tractor and Harvest and the West Slope Ag Center.
“Producers really want our community to know we’re here, we’re alive and well, and we’re working hard to ensure the best quality of safe, affordable and nutritious products, whether it’s beef or lamb or peaches or field crops,” VanWinkle said.
“We’re alive and well. We certainly contribute to food security locally, in our state and nationally, as well as globally. We are a part of the food supply system and there’s a lot of producers who sell direct to consumers here in Mesa County.”
Aside from the scale of the convoy, which featured more than 35 vehicles, VanWinkle believes that the Trail of Trailers is an effective method to humanize those in agricultural industries for those who sometimes find themselves frustrated because they have to drive behind a tractor for a few minutes.
“Everyone loves their local farmer until you have to follow me down D Road in a John Deere tractor with a 15-foot disc; then you don’t love me so much,” VanWinkle said while chuckling.
“It’s bringing an awareness to drivers that that’s someone’s mom, someone’s dad, someone’s grandma or grandpa in that tractor. If you’ll just give us five minutes, we’ll be out of your way.
“We try to time it so that we’re not on the roads during super busy times, but sometimes, the crops have to be taken care of. That awareness in all facets is really important to what the message of the Trail of Trailers is.”