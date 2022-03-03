Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her two deputies should all be permanently barred from having any involvement in the 2022 elections, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office said in its opening brief to District Judge Valerie Robison.
In the second lawsuit seeking to remove Peters as Mesa County’s designated election official filed by Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Mesa County resident Heidi Hess, Chief Deputy Attorney General Natalie Leh wrote that Peters continues to show no remorse for alleged breaches of election security, and has made it clear she won’t change her stance on election integrity.
As a result, Leh is asking Robison to repeat her order from last fall that temporarily removed Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley from overseeing the 2021 election, and extend it to include the upcoming June primary election and 2022 general election in November.
“Mesa County now faces a similarly unanticipated situation,” Leh wrote, referring to Peters’ actions last year that led to her being removed as an election official, and the numerous criminal investigations into her actions, including a local grand jury probe.
“It has a county clerk who refused to follow the Election Code, the rules and regulations promulgated by the secretary of state, and the lawful orders of the secretary,” Leh added. “As a result of her malfeasance — and of her stated commitment to continued malfeasance in the future — she is unable to perform her duties, and her deputies are unable to step in to replace her.”
Leh writes that those two deputies, Knisley and Julie Fisher, are equally unfit to oversee elections in the county because, like Peters, neither have completed the required state training on how to run elections.
She also writes that Knisley is still barred by county officials from working in the clerk’s office pending the outcome of numerous complaints filed by clerk workers that Knisley created a hostile work environment, which is the subject of an ongoing county Human Resources investigation. Knisley also is facing related felony and misdemeanor charges.
Fisher also should be barred from taking charge of elections because she aided Knisley in defying the county’s stay-away order to Knisley, Leh wrote.
“Fisher’s prior disregard for rules also render her unable to perform the duties of chief designated election official,” Leh wrote. “Fisher facilitated Knisley’s improper access to Mesa County buildings and computer systems. Fisher also has not completed any of the training provided by the Department of State for county election workers and is not certified.”
The chosen person for that, by the Mesa County Board of Commissioners and requested in the lawsuit, should be Brandi Bantz, director of elections in Peters’ office, Leh said.
Her filing also includes a declaration from former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who currently is acting as the county’s top election official, attesting to Bantz’s qualifications. In it, Williams said that Bantz not only is well qualified, but “extremely capable” of running the county’s elections.
“Brandi Bantz did this by working without a day off for at least eight weeks straight — that we know of — to deliver the coordinated election of 2021,” Williams wrote. “This includes working through weekends and holidays. She led the team, four members short, through uncharted territory with an appointed DEO and with an elections supervisor (Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner) she had only met a few months prior.”
Under Colorado law, when a county clerk is deemed unable to perform his or her duties, their deputies may step in.
Leh points out that the law says “may” and not “shall,” meaning that the court has the authority to designate someone else to oversee a county’s elections.
Her filing also addresses a motion to dismiss the case filed by Peters’ attorney, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler. In it, Leh writes that the law precludes Gessler from filing such a motion because Robison had already rejected all of his arguments in a similar motion to dismiss in the first lawsuit.
Still, she writes that Gessler’s arguments fail on their own merits.
“The issues raised in the motion to dismiss — whether petitioners have standing, whether other claims can be joined in a (Section) 113 action, and whether the substantial compliance remedy allows the court to appoint a designated election official — were all decided in the 2021 litigation,” Leh wrote. “They cannot re-litigate the issues here.”
Peters’ attorneys have until March 11 to file their response and opening statement. A status conference on the case is slated for March 21.