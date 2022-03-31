The merger between SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare will not result in any material changes in services, the Colorado Attorney General's Office has determined.
The office released its opinion on the matter today, saying the Colorado-based SCL, the parent nonprofit company for St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, will continue to act as it always has under the larger Utah-based Intermountain, also a nonprofit corporation.
As a result, that merger is expected to close later today, and become official on Friday, as originally planned.
"After reviewing many documents related to the transaction produced by SCL Health and Intermountain, and after having numerous conversations with them, we determined that the merger will not result in any material change in SCL Health's charitable purpose, or the charitable purpose of SCL Health's hospitals, including St. Mary's," said John Feeney-Coyle, senior assistant attorney general.
"We also found that the merger would not result in any removal of any material hospital assets from Colorado, and so we would have continuing jurisdiction over those assets," he added. "In looking at whether a material change would be made to either SCL Health or the hospitals' charitable purpose, we looked at all of their existing charitable purposes as articulated in their current articles of incorporation."
Feeney-Coyle said the state has limited authority over such mergers, but is required to insure a Colorado-based nonprofit such as SCL continues to comply with the Colorado Hospital Transfer Act, meaning it must continue to follow it's mission to provide health care for the poor and needy, as it stated in its establishing document.
The merger also ensures that SCL's hospitals, specifically St. Mary's and Saint Joseph's in Denver, will continue to be affiliated with the Catholic Church, or more specifically, Leaven Ministries, Feeney-Coyle said.
That ministry was formed in 2011 to oversee SCL's hospitals in Colorado, Kansas and Montana by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Kansas, which started the hospital network as a nonprofit in 1864.
Intermountain was initially formed by the Salt Lake City-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1910.
The merger agreement, first announced by the two entities last fall, is to remain unchanged for at least five years, Feeney-Coyle said.
The two nonprofits will operate under the Intermountain name, which employs about 38,000 people at 1,113 hospitals, clinics, laboratories and other medical offices in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana and Alaska.
SCL Health, which is based in Broomfield, has 153 hospitals and clinics in Colorado, Montana and Kansas. It's main governing board, along with local community boards for its hospitals, are to remain intact.