If Mother Nature is merciful, Interstate 70 in Glenwood could reopen with one lane traffic both ways Saturday afternoon.
But even when the “pothole from hell” is filled and motorists are able to freely travel, that doesn’t mean that the I-70 saga is over for the Colorado Department of Transportation — nor does it guarantee that the highway will remain open indefinitely.
“There are immediate, medium and long-term conversations that we’re having and we’re running three tracks at once with some overlap,” Shoshanna Lew, executive director of CDOT, told The Daily Sentinel on Thursday. “What do we do right now to fix everything as fast as possible and do what we need to do to get everything open safely as quickly as possible? There’s the conversation of what does it take to fix the places where there’s serious damage, and then what about the long-term risks?”
The answer to the first has been fixing the two spots on the highway hit hardest — mile point 123.5 and mile point 124.5. The former, on the lower deck, is where that pothole from hell, as Gov. Jared Polis dubbed it, is, and the latter is where drainage is clogged.
CDOT has been redirecting resources and personnel from other projects — from the Central 70 project in Denver to the U.S. 50 project just south of Grand Junction — to Glenwood Canyon to get the highway open to motorists. Gould Construction, a Glenwood Springs contractor, is also on scene to fill a hole in the wall of the lower deck. CDOT is also placing large sandbags along the slopes to catch most debris.
“We’re worried what the next few months will look like in terms of doing serious repairs,” Lew said. “That said, we know the damage is confined to certain spaces. Local contractor Gould is in to fill the hole as a spot repair. Then that will be undone once permanent repairs are underway.”
Lew said she thinks the permanent repairs will be done by winter, possibly by Thanksgiving, given that they’re only working on a mile stretch of highway. Bids for those repairs will come in “quite soon,” Lew said.
All of these projects are being paid for through a mix of state and federal funds, Lew said.
If they can’t get those funds on time, they’ll proceed with the project and then apply for reimbursements.
The rain that caused the damage wasn’t just your regular downpour.
“The forecasts modeled for a 100-year flood event but instead got a 500-year flood,” Lew said. “It was around 1.15 inches in a 15-minute period. Just something extraordinary.”
The massive flooding brings the integrity of the highway into question.
While speaking to the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and its members, local leaders and local economic figures, Lew said that crews are in the process of assessing if and where water reached beneath the highway.
“They are a bit worried about the structural integrity of the wall,” Lew said.
However, Lew and Kathy Hall, regional representative for Mesa County on the Transportation Committee, said that the opening won’t be rushed and if weather permits.
“It will go through all of the necessary safety checks before reopening,” Hall assured.