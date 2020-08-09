At the Grand Junction Regional Airport, travel is at its highest since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., but the process is unlike anything before.
Masks are required for all passengers and terminal employees, the terminal itself is regularly coated with cleaning supplies by the janitorial staff, the gift shop is closed and social distancing is an unspoken agreement.
“The pandemic hit us hard at first. We accommodate more business travel than leisure, and we’ve seen a decline in business travel,” said airport spokesperson Joe Burtard. “Right now we have about half of the departing passengers we had last year. But that’s better than where we used to be. We were in the mid-30s when everything began shutting down.”
When the pandemic hit, the industry was shaken. Air travel, despite consistent cycling of air in the plane, increases risk of exposure to COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control an Prevention says. As case numbers have steadied relative to the spring, more people are funneling through terminals and onto planes.
Grand Junction Regional Airport has an upper hand over other western Colorado airports, Burtard said, because American Airlines pulled out of all other airports in the area.
He also suspects the airport’s handling of new guidelines makes passengers feel safer.
“FEMA gave us about 50,000 white cloth masks, and we have another 250,000 on the way,” Burtard said. (FEMA is the Federal Emergency Management Agency.) “Our janitors work around the clock to diligently clean the entire airport, and we moved water bottles and snacks to the restaurant area so that people don’t have to risk exposure in the gift shop.”
Locals who have traveled through the airport have noticed the dedication to cleanliness.
Ty Gallenbeck recently traveled to the Midland International Air and Space Port in Texas and said that things were mostly the same.
“Everyone was wearing masks, and it looked like Grand Junction had fewer TSA agents than usual. Other than that, it wasn’t much different,” he said. “I flew United and noticed that the plane both ways smelled like bleach. When boarding, they even gave you sanitation wipes if you wanted to clean your own seat.”
Outside the airport Aug. 1, three friends who asked that their names not be published, had just arrived from a long trip on Delta Airlines and Frontier Airlines from Washington, D.C., on their way to the mountains. They said most of the common stresses of flying — arduous TSA lines, bag checks and crowded terminals — were gone.
“But the new stress is mask etiquette,” one of them said. “Two people just refused to wear masks and were allowed on. We had to ask the flight attendant to make masks mandatory.”
The three said that if you’re traveling, you should make sure to have snacks, masks, water and your own hand sanitizer handy.