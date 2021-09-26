August was Grand Junction Regional Airport’s busiest month ever, the airport’s third consecutive record breaking month, up about 20% in usage over August 2019.
The airport is also wrapping up about $19 million worth of work on the pavement near the terminal, and just received $15.7 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for its runway replacement project. Not bad for one summer.
“It’s hard to go at a 9 out of 10 speed for a long time but things are going well,” Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said.
August 2021 saw over 25,000 more passengers than August 2019, Padalecki said, and flights were about 80% full, which is right in the sweet spot.
The flights are still full despite some airlines making cuts at other airports because of declines in air travel, Padalecki said.
Typically air travel drops off in the fall because school being in session prevents families from traveling, Padalecki said, but Grand Junction is still seeing full flights, which is inconsistent with the rest of the country.
The FAA Grant, which will go toward constructing a new runway northwest of the existing one, is like the grand finale to the summer, Padalecki said.
In total, the airport has been awarded about $70 million in grants from the FAA over the last 10 years, Padalecki said, including $37 million in the last two.
The important thing about the grants in the last two years is the airport doesn’t have to pay a match, Padalecki said.
Padalecki said she expects the airport will have $15-$20 million worth of work each year until the runway project is complete, scheduled for 2030.
There’s about $125 million in work left on the project, Padalecki said.
Padalecki said bids have been submitted for moving the runway base, work that will be funded by the FAA grant, and a contract could go to the airport’s board in October or November.
The airport was also named Airport of the Year by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
“I’m just proud of the incredible summer we had,” Padalecki said.