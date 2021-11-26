Last week, the Grand Junction Regional Airport Board voted to adopt a $37 million budget, which includes roughly $30.3 million for capital projects and $5.25 million for operations.
The capital projects include a nearly $16 million project doing grading and drainage work on a proposed new runway located north of the current runway.
Three contracts were awarded by the board for work on the project. Airport Director Angela Padalecki told the board the airport is required to award contracts to the lowest qualified bidder.
A $13,153,552.29 contract was awarded to Kelley Trucking, Inc, an excavating company based in Golden, to perform the actual grading and drainage work on the project.
The airport received a total of five bids for that contract and Kelly Trucking was the lowest qualified bidder.
A $2,332,769 contract for engineering and construction administration services was awarded to Mead & Hunt, Inc., and a $386,000 contract was awarded to Garver, Inc. for program management consulting services.
The contracts are entirely covered by an Airport Improvement Project grant except for $150,000 of Garver’s contract.
The runway project is expected to be completed in total by 2030.
“This is right where we hoped to be,” Padalecki told the board.