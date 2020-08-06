The Grand Junction Regional Airport area could see some name changes in the near future.
The Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority Board discussed renaming the Walker Field Terminal and the street leading to it, Walker Field Drive, in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday. Both are named after Walter Walker, a complicated figure in the city’s history who helped modernize Grand Junction and was a publisher for The Daily Sentinel, but is also responsible for bringing the Ku Klux Klan to the city.
It was clear that the consideration wasn’t because of that history but, as many commissioners said, for “way-finding.”
“For the sake of consistency and familiarity, I support a name change,” said Linde Marshall, a commissioner and owner of a local public relations company.
Currently, Horizon Drive ends at a roundabout before reaching the terminal. The exit that feeds to the terminal is where Walker Field Drive begins. The proposition is to rename it Horizon Drive for consistency.
Some of the board members found the name of the actual terminal misleading, as well. They said that non-local travelers could be confused when driving to the airport and being greeted by the Walker Field Terminal sign. Commissioner Chuck McDaniel was in favor of renaming the street and terminal and adding a plaque in Walker’s honor at the latter.
There’s been renewed interest in historical figures with racist pasts since the killing of George Floyd. After Floyd’s death ignited nationwide demonstrations, Colorado Mesa University announced it would remove Walker’s name from its lacrosse and soccer field, replacing it with Maverick Field.
Despite insisting that this name change was not political, some board members took issue with the idea.
“I don’t believe in renaming the street. I don’t think it’s needed and I think it would be for the wrong reasons,” Commissioner Erling Brabaek said
Commissioner Ron Velarde responded by saying the public would need to know their reasoning and not that they were “going with the flow.”
The board agreed to hold a vote for the terminal and street name changes separately at a future meeting.