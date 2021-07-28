Concessionaires at the Grand Junction Regional Airport are set to receive close to $300,000 in COVID relief funds at some point in the near future.
Airport Finance Director Sarah Menge told the Airport Board of Commissioners last week the airport has been awarded a $53,547 grant to help make up for lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport is also eligible for $214,188 in American Rescue Plan funds for concession relief.
According to airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki, the purpose of the funding is to alleviate costs the concessionaires, which include things like rental car companies and bars and restaurants, incur such as rent.
The second grant is contingent on the airport submitting a plan for administering the COVID-19 relief funds to the concessionaires.
How much each concessionaire gets will be based on a number of factors, including how much revenue each contributes to the airport, Menge said.
Grand Junction Regional Airport instituted a rent deferral during the COVID-19 pandemic, and all the airport’s concessionaires have paid in full and are current.
However, Padalecki said, these funds will help the companies with other costs they may have cut in order to make rent.
One example is a nationwide rental car shortage, Padalecki said, which has come about because rental car companies had to sell off inventory when no one was renting cars during the pandemic.
“I know it looks kind of weird right now with the recovery for these funds to be coming in but that is the intent, is to supplement them for lost revenues that happened during the pandemic,” Menge said.
Padalecki said she isn’t sure how much time it will take to create the plan and administer the funds, but it won’t be too long. She said she expects to administer both grants to the concessionaires at the same time.
Preliminary calculations indicate five vendors will receive the majority of the funds, Menge said: Tailwind, which handles the food and beverages and runs the gift shop, Enterprise, Avis/Budget, Alamo/National and Hertz/Dollar.
Padalecki noted the first grant includes the airport’s parking concessionaire, which has a different type of contract from the other concessionaires, but not the second.
The airport board accepted the first grant and approved a resolution directing airport staff to create the plan to administer the grants at the board’s July 20 meeting, with both votes unanimous.
Mesa County and the city of Grand Junction must both sign off on the grant acceptance. The county commissioners did so at their meeting Monday, with the city expected to follow at the next city council meeting.
Funds from the first grant must be distributed within four years, according to an airport staff report.