Local travelers can expect fewer flights in and out of Grand Junction Regional Airport in April as airlines drastically cut back on service due to the outbreak of COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
While the airport has not yet received firm data from the airlines, airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said she’s been informed by the airlines serving the airport that there will be flight reductions.
Over the weekend, United Airlines announced that it would cut capacity for April and May by 50% as it is projecting its March 2020 revenue to be $1.5 billion less than it brought in a year ago. It’s corporate officers will also reduce their salaries by 50%.
“We also now expect these deep cuts to extend into the summer travel period,” a statement from the company read. “Even with those cuts, we’re expecting load factors to drop into the 20% to 30% range — and that’s if things don’t get worse.”
United has multiple daily flights between Grand Junction and Denver and a summer seasonal flight between Grand Junction and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
American Airlines is also cutting flights, which will likely affect Grand Junction flights to Phoenix and Dallas.
American has announced it plans to cut its international travel by 75% year over year between Monday and May 6. It also anticipates that domestic capacity will drop 20% in April and 30% in May compared to the previous year’s totals.
Delta Airlines, which contracts with SkyWest to fly between Grand Junction and Salt Lake, had planned to expand its service locally by adding a fourth flight each day. Padalecki said she’s been informed that there will likely only be two flights between Grand Junction and Salt Lake City starting in April. Delta also announced flight reductions starting next month.
Padalecki has also been in contact with Allegiant Air, which has regular flights between Grand Junction and Mesa, Arizona, Las Vegas and a seasonal flight to Los Angeles. The airline plans to reduce its flying starting in April and Padalecki said those who have purchased flights should check to make sure it isn’t canceled.
It was a nearly empty airport on Monday around 1 p.m., which is usually a busy time for departures and arrivals.
The Denver Air Connection has not announced any changes.
For information on flights, Padalecki stressed that customers call the airlines as they have the most up-to-date information on flights, especially ones that don’t occur for several weeks or months. The airline can also rebook flights for the customer.
The airport has adjusted staff schedules to make sure the airport can stay open and remain safe and sanitized.