Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki outlined five goals for the airport in 2022 to the airport board of trustees earlier this month, largely focusing on increasing traffic at the airport following a busy 2021.
The first goal is to put air service back on a growth trajectory, Padalecki said.
Grand Junction recently lost Delta Air Line’s non-stop service to Salt Lake City due in large part to a pilot shortage.
Recent talks with airlines have gone relatively well, Padalecki said, but airlines aren’t really looking to try new things yet.
“It’s a hard time to be trying to attract new regional services given the pilot shortage,” Padalecki said.
Padalecki said she expected something like Delta leaving to happen earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic instead of early 2022, when it felt like the airport was coming out of the pandemic.
The second goal is to see service to new target destinations. Padalecki said this one might be tricky in the near-term because airlines are focusing on routes that are already known to make money rather than trying out new routes.
Padalecki said a two-year timeline might be more reasonable for this goal based on what she has heard from airlines.
“We’re in recovery mode,” Padalecki said.
Third, Padalecki said, airport staff want to exceed the 2022 projected budgeted for enplanements, which had previously been conservative but now is a real goal with Delta’s departure.
“We’re going to have to work to meet that target,” Padalecki said.
The fourth goal is to promote ticket purchases through the airport, Padalecki said. This would help ultra low cost carriers such as Frontier Airlines that don’t typically show up on travel websites people normally book through.
The fifth goal is increasing marketing for the airport, including collaborating more with the Grand Junction Air Service Alliance, which doesn’t have as many restrictions on what it can market, Padalecki said.
The Air Service Alliance uses money from Grand Junction’s lodging tax to try to attract airlines to the Grand Junction area.
Padalecki said she wants to work collaboratively with the alliance to make sure there is consistency and teamwork in marketing the airport.
Padalecki noted the airport as an organization should really be looking about 18 months out for its goals instead of a year. The Airport Authority Board of Trustees was largely amenable to the stated goals.