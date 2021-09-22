The Grand Junction Regional Airport has received a $15.7 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to help with the airport’s new runway construction project.
“We’re very happy to make this award to Grand Junction,” FAA Deputy Administrator Bradley Mims said Tuesday.
The grant is part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, which disseminates about $3.35 billion to airports for various purposes each year, Mims said. This round of awards is giving out $431.8 million, according to the FAA.
The $15.7 million figure is a little more than an airport would typically receive from this type of grant, Mims said.
The Grand Junction Regional Airport Board, anticipating a grant award from this program, previously voted to approve an award of up to $20 million.
The new runway project, has been estimated to cost more than $100 million.
How long runways last before they need to be replaced depends in large part on the weather, Mims said. And the weather in Grand Junction is a challenge.
“After a while, as with anything, our infrastructure gets old and taxed,” Mims said.
“This is a project that has been in our scope for some time,” he said.
Denver International Airport also received a grant this cycle, with $8.7 million set to go toward air quality improvements.