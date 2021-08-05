After the Grand Junction Regional Airport’s busiest June ever, preliminary numbers from July show that traffic is only increasing.
Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said, based on the number of people through security, which is an imperfect metric because it counts everyone who goes through security and not just passengers, more people went through the airport in July than any month in its history.
The airport saw about 1,400 more people go through security in July than in June, Padalecki said.
July saw just more than 29,000 people go through security, Padalecki said, whereas in June the number was closer to 27,000.
July is usually busier than June because it has an extra day, Padalecki noted, but people through security per day also increased in July.
In fact, July 5 was the airport’s busiest day ever in terms of people going through security, she said, with more than 1,300 people moving through the airport.
Padalecki said the increase in people hasn’t been a strain on the airport’s resources, and the airport hasn’t had to hire anyone in response to the traffic increases.
The terminal has expanded its hours of operation, Padalecki said, and there is more cleaning work that needs to be done with more people, but it’s all manageable.
The airport recently finished an update to its security checkpoint that allows for more people per hour, Padalecki said, and has plenty of ticket counters for people to use.
What really starts to strain capacities at airports is peak hour traffic, and Grand Junction’s traffic is pretty spread out throughout the day, Padalecki said.
The airport has added routes this summer, notably Avelo Airlines going from Grand Junction to Burbank, California and Frontier Airlines going from Grand Junction to Denver, neither of which is scheduled to continue into the fall.
However, Padalecki said, it’s the established routes already at the airport that are driving the rise in passengers.
It’s hard to pinpoint what exactly could be driving the increase, Padalecki said, but things like fares seeming to be lower, people wanting to travel after the COVID lockdowns and uncertainties with places like Glenwood Canyon making it more difficult for people to get to Denver International Airport could all be contributors.
Padalecki said the airport has experienced a “noticeable increase” in passengers from Grand Junction to Denver since Glenwood Canyon has been closed.
“We’re seeing an uptick in travel between Denver and Grand Junction and we believe it is due to the I-70 closure,” Padalecki said.
Padalecki said she’s working with United and Frontier Airlines to make sure there are enough flights to meet demand to Denver, and she’s confident there is enough supply right now, which is reflected by fare prices.
The longer the canyon stays closed, the busier that route will likely get for the airport, Padalecki said.
“People are going to make that trip,” she said.