Nearly $20 million worth of work on the Grand Junction Regional Airport’s pavement around the terminal and runways is underway and set to be finished by the end of the summer.
“We’re doing maintenance on almost all of the pavement out here,” airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said last week.
The western half of the commercial apron, almost 4.5 acres of concrete, is being replaced. The eastern half was replaced in 2017-2018.
Crews are having to pour the concrete at night because of the heat, said airport Director of Operations Dylan Heberlein.
That part is about half done, Padalecki said, and the concrete that has been poured has passed the tests it needs to pass.
Padalecki said she expects this concrete to last for about 20 years.
“Concrete is low-maintenance, but eventually you have to replace it,” Padalecki said.
The apron replacement is being done concurrently with the construction of an aircraft engine run-up pad, located west of the terminal.
The pad will allow planes to run-up their engines for maintenance or before takeoff, Heberlein said, and could also be used for things like extra parking for special events.
Right now, the only thing left to do is seal the pad so dust and debris stays down when pilots run up their aircraft’s engines.
The airport received a $12.9 million grant for the apron and run-up pad project, which would usually require a 10% match from the airport, Padalecki said, but the match is being paid for with COVID-19 relief dollars.
The apron/run-up pad project started in March, Padalecki said, and work on the apron started in April.
Another project that’s going on at the airport is a $5.9 million effort working on part of the taxiway, Padalecki said, which is almost done.
Rubber build-up on the surface of the runway will be removed in August, which will require some nightly runway closures, Padalecki said.
This project is also grant-funded, and the airport’s 10% match will come from COVID-19 relief funds.
Planes leave rubber on the runway when they land, Heberlein said, and excess build-up can lead to a situation in which planes hydroplane on the rubber.
There’s no danger of that happening, though, Padalecki said. The rubber removal process happens about once a year or as needed.
“It’s a normal part of the business,” Padalecki said. “You have to remove the rubber.”
A planned construction of a new runway north of the current runway is out for bid, Padalecki said, and should get started next spring.
All the maintenance projects are happening as the airport had its busiest month ever in June, with 17% more travelers than in June 2019, Padalecki said.
She said the airport administration tried to accelerate construction on these projects during the COVID-19 pandemic to take advantage of the lull in air travel, but now the airport’s busier than ever.
“Sometimes I feel like we’re in the middle of a home renovation and we decided to host a wedding,” Padalecki said.