Don’t be alarmed if you spot smoke billowing from the Grand Junction Regional Airport on May 2.
Also, don’t be alarmed by a large first responder and emergency vehicle presence at the airport on the same day.
May 2 will just be a drill expereince.
Officials with the Grand Junction Regional Airport will perform its Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise on May 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at the southern end of the airport. This will to simulate an emergency.
“Travelers on Interstate 70 and Horizon Drive may see a large first responder presence and simulated smoke from the exercise,” a recent news release from the airport said. “Regularly scheduled flights and traffic corridors are excluded from this exercise and should not experience any impacts from the training.”
The purpose of the training is to help the airport and emergency responders practice handling an aircraft emergency. The training will adhere to Federal Aviation Administration requirements, according to the press release.
A total of 21 agencies will participate in the training exercise, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Grand Junction Fire Department, Grand Junction Police Department, St. Mary’s Medical Center, United Airlines, American Airlines and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The airport said it is required to have an Airport Emergency Plan. The training exercise aims to outline emergency response procedures for airport personnel and mutual aid partners. According to federal law, the plan must be “tested with a mock full-scale aircraft emergency” every 36 consecutive calendar months.
