The second round of COVID-19 federal grants to the nation’s airports didn’t come with the same controversy as the last one that came a year ago.
When Congress approved the first relief bill to deal with the pandemic, some smaller airports received far more than larger ones.
The Grand Junction Regional Airport, for example, received $5.6 million during that round, but two much smaller airports in the region — the Yampa Valley Airport and the Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport — each received about $18 million.
During this second round, which stems from the relief package that Congress approved in December, that didn’t happen.
Grand Junction got $2.2 million, while Yampa received $9,000 and Gunnison zero.
That happened because that second COVID relief bill prohibited any airport from receiving money that had been awarded more than four times their annual operating expenses, which was based on 2018 operating expenses.
Thirty-one airports around the nation fit that category, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Like the first round of grants, the new money is to help offset the cost of dealing with the pandemic, including operating costs, personnel, cleaning, sanitizing, janitorial services and anything else related to combating the spread of the coronavirus.
Angela Padalecki, the Grand Junction airport’s executive director, said airports are expecting additional grants from the third COVID relief bill approved by Congress earlier this month.
She said the amount for Grand Junction isn’t yet known, but likely will be about the same as in the second round.
Padalecki told the Mesa County commissioners Monday that airline flights are back to pre-pandemic levels, but passenger traffic is not.
“As you know, the airport is not taxpayer-funded, it’s user-fee funded, and we faced a substantial financial impact from the pandemic,” she said. “I’m happy to report that traffic is coming back at fast speeds. We’re seeing a surge in demand for travel, and we are certainly seeing that at the airport.”
Padalecki said traffic volumes were down about 50% over the Christmas-New Year holidays, but now the volume is at about 25% below pre-pandemic levels.
She told commissioners that the airport is back to 2019 levels when it comes to air service, but passenger traffic, particularly for business travelers, hasn’t yet returned to 2019 levels.
Paladecki said she’s hopeful that passenger volume will return by this time next year, but it could take until 2023 before airlines see a full recovery nationwide.
“We have consistently outpaced the national average by quite a bit, and we have airport goals that keep us maintaining a position of a faster recovery than the national average,” she said. “We will continue to see a lot of seasonality with our recovery until business travel really recovers. If business travel resumes and is back this winter, then I am hopeful that we can be back to pre-pandemic levels of passenger traffic next year.”