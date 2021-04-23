Several area airports received a share of $2 million in new grants for specific projects from the State Aeronautical Board on Thursday.
Money for the projects, which were in matching grants, stem from aviation fuel tax revenues and through the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress last month as part of its COVID-19 relief funding.
“The 100% federal airport grant share contained in the plan allowed us to further leverage Aeronautics Division funding to support more airports across our state, from Delta to Walden to Lamar,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The grants, which range from $25,000 to $400,000, went for such things as airfield repaving, maintenance, reconstruction and snow removal equipment.
It includes a $300,000 grant to the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
“Repairing our secondary runway has been a priority for GJT for years, as it’s a valuable asset to our general aviation community,” said Angela Padalecki, executive director of the Grand Junction airport.
Other area airports that received funding include a repaving project at Blake Field in Delta ($135,000), a crack fill machine for the Rifle-Garfield County Airport ($40,000), and pavement maintenance at the Telluride Regional Airport ($250,000).
These new grants are in addition to direct payments airports have received from congressional pandemic relief bills. Last year, the Grand Junction airport received $5.6 million from the first COVID-19 aid bill last spring, and then another $2.2 million from a second relief package that Congress approved in December.
Those monies were intended to help offset a loss in business activity caused by a reduction in flights.
The state’s airport system includes 76 public-use facilities that provide more than 345,660 jobs.