Illegal alien is out. The newspeak is worker without authorization, at least as it applies to legal contracts for services with government agencies.
That according to a bill that won approval in the Colorado House on Wednesday, at least among its majority Democratic members.
The measure, House Bill 1075, is part of a long-standing debate about doing away with the term “illegal alien,” which many see as offensive. But that debate has long struggled with what to replace it with.
The measure is a good example. A nearly identical one was introduced during last year’s legislative session, which sought to change the term to “unauthorized worker.” It later become one of nearly 300 bills that were killed because of the pandemic.
But when its sponsor, Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver, went to re-introduce the idea into the current legislative session, she changed it again, to “worker without authorization.”
That idea, however, didn’t sit well with the 24 Republicans in the 65-member House, all of whom voted against the bill on Wednesday They preferred instead with going with “unauthorized worker,” adding that it makes no sense to continually change the term based on changing sensibilities.
“We need to have some consistency in how we identify a class of individuals who have entered our country in violation of our laws,” said Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins. “We can’t keep changing the way we identify this class of individuals to what feels good for the day.”
The bill now heads to the Colorado Senate, which also is controlled by Democrats.
WOLVES
While Rep. Matt Soper’s bill to limit the reintroduction of the gray wolf only to those Western Slope counties where a majority of voters approved last year’s Proposition 114 died in committee last week, there’s still another measure that stands a chance of passing.
That’s Rep. Perry Will’s HB1040 to set strict guidelines on when those wolves can be reintroduced and from where lawmakers find money to compensate ranchers for any losses to their livestock from the predators.
The New Castle Republican, a longtime area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks & Wildlife that is charged with overseeing the reintroduction, wants to make sure that operation isn’t done hastily, nor that money to pay for it is taken from the state’s Wildlife Cash Fund, the division’s largest fund that comes from hunting and fishing licenses.
Under an amendment approved last week by the House Energy & Environment Committee, any cost to implementing the proposition must come from the state’s General Fund, but lawmakers can transfer money from other cash funds, such as the Species Conservation Trust Fund, or the Colorado Nongame Conservation and Wildlife Restoration Cash Fund.
The cost of reintroducing wolves into the state is expected to be about $467,000 a year, including hiring three new workers to administer the program.
The committee was to vote on the bill Wednesday, but delayed it again for another week.
BROADBAND
Next week, the House Finance Committee is to hear a measure designed to streamline the state’s Broadband Deployment Board, and ensure that future grants that panel approves go to the most critically underserved areas of the state and low-income households, particularly to benefit students’ education.
The bill, introduced by Soper, a Delta Republican, and Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, cleared the House Transportation & Local Government Committee on a bipartisan 9-2 vote last week. Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, voted for it.
Under the bill, the 16-member panel would be pared down to 11, and is to include someone from the state’s Office of Information Technology, three representing local governments, five from the broadband industry and two from the general public.