Two people alleged to have been sexually assaulted while unconscious by a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital while receiving treatment have filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its parent organizations.

Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested Oct. 25 on suspicion of sexual assault while employed as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. Four total victims had been identified as of the most recent hearings in the case. He is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, charged with three counts of sexual assault on a helpless victim. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 13.