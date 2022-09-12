On the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Grand Junction Fire Department gathered for a ceremony to remember the first responders who perishedon that day.
“As firefighters we like to say that everyday is different, but on that day, we truly learned to expect the unexpected,” Fire Chief Ken Watkins said.
Community members gathered Sunday at Fire Station 3 on 25 1/2 Road where Watkins spoke about the attacks, the bravery of the first responders and why it matters that the country keeps them in their memories.
“Taking a moment to talk about what that day meant to us as a nation is important,” Watkins said. “What stands out to me is the sheer volume of first responders who did their duty and responded to danger to save others. Despite the significance of the situation, to them, it was just another day on the job.”
Firefighters and community members planted 416 small American flags in the lawn outside the station, each flag symbolizing one of the first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
The flags will stay up for a week to “remember the first responder lives that were lost on that day.”
Watkins told the crowd that, “It’s important as a fire department that we remember this day,” and went on to cite how the Sept. 11 attacks were the single greatest loss of life from a foreign attack on American soil, the largest loss of life of first responders in an isolated incident as well as the largest rescue mission in American history.
The attacks, Watkins said, have made the Grand Junction Fire Department a safer one, as they are now more organized and have more advanced resources to reduce cancer rates and mental health risks associated with the job.
“Even after the first tower fell, even after (the firefighters) understood the risks, they continued to climb the stairs of the second tower hoping to save as many lives as they could,” Watkins said.
“It’s hard to imagine what was going through their head, walking up that tower, knowing they’d lost many brothers and sisters already, but persisted forward to save others.”