Hanna Poscente of Grand Junction refused to lose hope of being reunited with Mia, the dog that ran off after a rollover crash with Poscente and her boyfriend in Eagle County a month ago.
Mia, meanwhile, was busy losing a lot of weight since the Dec. 26 accident, as she coped with the January cold and snow and limited food during weeks outside and apart from Poscente and her boyfriend, Charles Reigies. But that all changed on Thursday, when Poscente found Mia some 10 miles east of the accident scene, in a successful culmination of search efforts that included volunteers in Eagle County and beyond. Mia, an 8-year-old pit bull/bird dog mix that Poscente and Reigies affectionately refer to as “America’s sweetheart,” is now once again enjoying all the comforts of home.
“She’s sleeping on my lap right now –– the biggest little lap dog,” Poscente said Friday.
The ordeal, involving not only the temporary separation from Mia, but also Poscente’s ongoing recovery from accident injuries, all began as Poscente and Reigies were headed home on Interstate 70 the day after Christmas after visiting his family in Denver. Poscente said they had gotten through some inclement weather and the driving was going well, until they went around a bend about 6 p.m. around the Dotsero area of Eagle County. They hit black ice, sending the car off the road even though Reigies was driving well under the speed limit, she said.
The vehicle hit a deer fence and a pole and started rolling. Poscente suffered a broken neck and nerve damage to her right side. And the couple also realized that Mia had been thrown out and run off, as indicated by paw prints they found. Reigies ran after the prints but couldn’t find her, and Poscente was treated at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs that night before heading home to begin a recovery that’s expected to include at least three months of restricted activity.
She said the hardest part when she got home was not being able to go look for Mia. Poscente said Reigies adopted Mia in 2018 from the animal shelter in Rifle, and the dog apparently had come from Texas. Though Reigies and Poscente only started dating about five months ago, “I’m pretty attached to this dog,” she said.
“Not to sound dramatic but I would walk on glass on my hands and knees before I gave up on finding this dog,” she said.
Poscente said it was hard for her to see Reigies without Mia. And she worried about how the thin-coated Mia, who doesn’t like the cold, was holding up in the winter conditions.
“I just wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of. That’s kind of my thing,” said Poscente, who works as a nanny.
“I literally take care of people for a living. That’s what I love to do.”
But, particularly given her physical condition, Poscente said she ended up having to put her trust in others to look for Mia.
“Eagle County was so – I’m like speechless, I’m so grateful,” she said.
She posted Mia’s story on social media, including on area lost-and-found pet Facebook groups.
Reports came in of Mia sightings in the general area where she’d gone missing, and one Eagle County resident, Janet Cross, put up a trail camera near the crash site and frequently checked the footage.
“We would see that Mia would visit the crash site occasionally,” Poscente said.
But the dog would head back off in different directions, and no one knew where she was hunkering down.
A trap was placed in the area after Cross committed to make hourly checks of it, something necessary to protect any captured animal from the cold.
“Janet Cross is hands-down Mia’s guardian angel. She’s my life-saver,” Poscente said.
Unfortunately, the trail cam showed Mia visiting the trap just once, outsmarting it to reach in and eat some food without being caught.
Another trap was set in the Gypsum area, but at that point Poscente also decided she had to look for the dog and asked a friend to drive her to Eagle County.
She said it snowed hard Thursday as she began her search where Mia was last seen. She laid down in the snow to leave her scent, then started walking slowly to look for Mia, careful not to fall given her injuries. Then she saw Mia.
“I looked to my left and saw something in the snow, and she blended in really well and I was like, ‘oh my God, this is not happening.’”
But it indeed was. She said Mia lost perhaps 20 pounds and has been tired.
“She’s exactly the same sweet, lovable, goofy, just-couldn’t-ask-for-a-better dog.”
“... I’m just very grateful and happy she’s here, safe, taking up the whole queen-sized bed. Rightfully so, little queen that she is. We do call her America’s sweetheart. ... We were like, help us find America’s sweetheart.”