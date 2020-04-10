Grand Valley dispatchers are adjusting to new policies aimed at adapting 911 call responses to the threats of COVID-19.
Grand Junction Regional Communications Center Manager Jennifer Kirkland said dispatch has been experiencing more medical calls this past month while calls for other things like car crashes have decreased.
During the pandemic, on every call for service requiring an in-person response, dispatchers are asking the following two questions:
1) Are you or anyone in your household experiencing any flu-like symptoms?
2) Have you or anyone in your household been told by a medical professional to self-quarantine or isolate?
For calls involving difficulty breathing, chest pain, or general sickness dispatchers are using an internal protocol from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, which outlines which resources are needed to respond to the given situation.
The academy’s pandemic protocol outlines key questions to ask, determines the level of severity depending on the descriptions provided and provides post-dispatch instructions that includes what to say to the caller.
For example, if no EMS response or quarantine is recommended, the dispatcher is instructed to say: “due to the extent of the epidemic, your condition requires that you remain at home and avoid close contact with others. A health care professional will give you further instructions.”
“It’s required a little bit of extra training, things are changing rapidly, we’ve had to get use to lot of different changes at once but they are handling it really well. They are used to handling whatever comes their way,” Kirkland said.
According to Kirkland, the biggest adjustments have come from learning the new protocol and learning what needs to be asked.
“It’s just a question of learning ,” she added.
The Center For Disease Control recommends dispatchers question callers to determine the possibility the call involves a person who may have signs or symptoms and risk factors for COVID-19, but the query should never supersede instructors for the caller to perform life-saving interventions.
Information on possible persons of interest should be communicated immediately to first responders before they arrive on scene so they can use appropriate personal protective equipment.
The Grand Junction Fire Department announced last week that it will be taking extra precautions during the pandemic as crews responding to calls are now wearing surgical masks on all patient contacts and for patients displaying flu-like symptoms, masks are placed on the patient with providers wearing additional protective equipment including gowns and eye protection.
Kirkland said at GJRCC the job remains the same for dispatchers, however, they are used to having first responders stop by in the office, but that’s not happening during the pandemic.
“I think they miss each other,” she said.
Emergencies, however, don't stop for COVID-19.
SCL Health spokesperson Tamara Vilek warned that people should not delay calling 911 for possible stroke or any other emergency during this pandemic.
If a person shows signs of stroke, which include face drooping, arm weakness or speech difficulty, it is time to call 911, according to the American Heart Association.