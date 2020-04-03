Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese recently sought to respond in a commissioner meeting to questions she’s been getting about the roots of an initiative the county is launching to enable it to coordinate with the federal government on public land management planning.
No, she said, William Perry Pendley, the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management, didn’t tell her the county should undertake its initiative.
“This has nothing to do with the BLM headquarters moving here,” she said, referring to the agency’s relocation of its national-office leadership to Grand Junction.
Instead, she said, the new process arose from a conversation she had at a county commissioner conference with commissioners from Rio Blanco and Montezuma counties about their work to create resource management plans for coordinating with federal land management agencies.
“They said why doesn’t Mesa County have one?” Pugliese recounted. “I said I didn’t even know we could have one.”
Now the county is working to rectify that, amid continuing skepticism about the undertaking from some quarters, arising in part from who is working with the county to create its plan.
THE BUDD-FALEN FACTOR
The county has contracted to pay Y2 Consultants out of Jackson, Wyoming, $49,900 to develop the plan. Of particular concern to some skeptics of the process is Y2’s use of the Falen Law Offices in Wyoming for the project.
Formerly the Budd-Falen Law Offices, it was founded by the husband-and-wife team of Frank Falen and Karen Budd-Falen. He is currently the firm’s senior partner, while Budd-Falen went to work for the Trump administration as deputy solicitor for parks and wildlife in the Interior Department.
For local conservationists such as Scott Braden, with the Colorado Wildlands Project, and Cody Perry, Budd-Falen’s name particularly stands out. They note that she once worked at the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation, as did Pendley, who in his current role has drawn criticism over past positions he has espoused regarding public lands. Braden said Budd-Falen is a veteran of the Sagebrush Rebellion.
That’s a reference to a movement that over the decades has pushed for more local say over public lands management, and even transfer of federal land to states.
Budd-Falen once represented Cliven Bundy, a Western rancher who later gained fame over a legal battle with the BLM arising from grazing of livestock on public land.
Said Perry, “Overall, it’s a coincidence that Mesa County, new home of the BLM national headquarters, hires the law firm of a (Department of Interior) attorney who is a fellow Sagebrush Rebel with William Perry Pendley to write its land use plan.”
Said Braden, “Just because there’s no collusion with Pendley and (Interior Secretary David) Bernhardt, I still have concerns about why we’re doing the plan and what kind of plan the Falen law firm will produce and how consistent that will be with our public land values in this community and this county.”
Mesa County Attorney Patrick Coleman said at the recent commission meeting that the county didn’t select the law firm, which is a subcontractor of Y2 Consultants. But he said the Falen firm has a lot of experience in the kind of process Mesa County is undertaking.
“Hopefully our consultant will be well-served by having them on board,” he said.
Mesa County got two bids for the project. The other bid came in at just under $70,000, and Y2, which submitted a lower bid, dropped its price more in negotiations with the county.
WHY CREATE A PLAN
Coleman said the reason for developing the plan is that federal agencies, when taking action within counties with such a plan, are legally required to consider the plan. That can result in a more detailed level of consideration than a county just providing input as a cooperating agency, he said.
“They still retain the autonomy to make their own decision,” he said of federal agencies.
According to a presentation Y2 Consultants and the Falen firm prepared for Mesa County, the county can require federal plans to be consistent with the local plans as long as no federal law is violated, but can’t require federal land managers to take specific actions.
Perry believes that efforts by counties to use the coordination approach to exert leverage over federal decision-making haven’t been legally tested, and are part of a narrative of who controls public lands and the feeling of the federal government being the enemy.
Braden views the county’s hiring of Y2, and indirectly the Falen firm, in its planning process as making “an ideological statement, to assert more local control over public lands, to confront public land managers.”
He said that approach flies in the face of a long track record of local collaboration and cooperation that “we can all be proud of here between land managers, local governments and stakeholders.”
Pugliese dismisses such concerns, calling the process to create the Mesa County plan a collaborative rather than adversarial one, involving a broad-based advisory committee. It includes federal land management agency representatives. Its meetings are open to the public, and open houses will be held to provide for public input once the committee makes its recommendations.
“We want to make sure that we’re getting feedback at every step,” she said.
She noted that a lot of the county’s pertinent policies already are in place, such as the commissioners’ opposition to designating more wilderness in the county.
She said creating the plan will put all of the county’s positions on natural resources and federal land policies in one place for the benefit of the county, public and federal agencies.
Pugliese said the consultants aren’t in charge of the process, but are helping the county navigate it.
She said Rio Blanco County used the same team and was happy with the results.
COMMITTEE MEMBER VIEWS
Keith Fife, a former long-range planner for the county for a couple of decades, sits on the advisory committee and says he was pretty skeptical of the county’s initiative at first. But he said he sees value in the county having a plan it can refer to each time it gets notice of a project going through a National Environmental Policy Act review, rather than having to search for past letters, informal policies and such in order to respond.
Fife remembers that shortly after he started with the county in 1989, Budd-Falen came to Mesa County in what he said was an effort to get the county to join the Sagebrush Rebellion. He said her pitch was “pretty antagonistic” toward the federal government but didn’t succeed in Mesa County, which was getting along well with federal agencies.
“We have a long history of getting along,” he said.
He said he finds it curious that Falen’s firm is back in Mesa County 30 years later “with a different spin.”
Steve Acquafresca, a former Mesa commissioner and state lawmaker, also is on the steering committee for the new plan. He likewise believes the county long has had good working relationships with federal land management partners, and that the new planning process could be beneficial for the county.
He said Y2 Consultants has a track record of working with other counties on such plans. He views the firm’s role not as prescribing the county’s natural resources future for it, but rather as providing a vision for how to structure that plan, and make sure issues are addressed and community consensus is represented in the final product.
He said the consultants “are advising the county and our steering committee as to what rights a county has in articulating with our resource agencies that we work with to protect those rights, to preserve those rights. I think a county plan has the potential to serve that function.
“I think it’s well worth the effort. If any given county that’s rich in natural resources such as Mesa County has a plan, I think they’re going to have more success in their workings with our agency partners,” Acquafresca said.