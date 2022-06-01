The city of Grand Junction announced Tuesday that Amy Phillips has been hired as the new city clerk.
Phillips was previously the city clerk for Durango, and has 22 years of experience as a municipal clerk, according to a press release.
“I am very honored and excited to serve the City of Grand Junction and look forward to working with such an incredibly talented and professional team,” Phillips said.
According to the release, Phillips was one of 77 applicants for the position, which became vacant after the retirement of Wanda Winkelmann. Laura Bauer served as city clerk in the interim.
Phillips has a liberal arts degree from Southwest Texas State University.
The city clerk maintains the city’s records and ordinances, conducts elections, processes and issues liquor licenses, manages volunteer board and commission vacancies and manages city council meetings.
“We are pleased to have Amy join our team. The City Clerk position is a key component of city government, and it was important to get the right person in the role. Amy is a leader in her field, and we are fortunate to have been able to recruit her. We look forward to her contributions to the organization and the community,” city manager Greg Caton said.
The city also recently announced the hiring of Paul Schultz as information technology director.
Schultz started with the city May 2. Previously, he was the information technology director for the city of Aspen.
“I’m thrilled and honored to join the talented City of Grand Junction team! I’m committed to delivering exemplary service to the community via continuous improvement and collaborative partnerships,” Shultz said in a news release.
The information technology department has 24 full-time employees, including a dedicated Geographic Information Services team.
“Paul is an information technology professional who will lead our organization to the most appropriate technologies for serving our organization on a daily basis,” Caton said.