The winner of the annual Colorado Winfest Poster art contest has become quite the prestigious honor over the years.
An artists’ work of art will appear on the posters of the highly popular Colorado Mountain Winefest event and adorn countless T-shirts of the event.
This year’s winner of the he Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE) is Cori Ward with the work “Palisade Paradise.”
The annual Colorado Winefest Art Contest was held virtually over the past several weeks allowing art and Mountain Winefest fans to cast their vote on the top three finalists.
Second place went to Julie Adriansen and her work "Livin' Like a Local,” and third place went to the work “Colorado Pleasures" by Alice B. Moody.
The winning piece of artwork was selected by the public through online voting and the winner was announced on Friday, online through the CAVE & Colorado Winefest social media channels.
Ward’s ”Palisade Paradise" will represent the 31st Annual Colorado Mountain Winefest presented by Fisher's Liquor Barn September 17 at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
Ward also received a cash prize of $700 and "Palisade Paradise" will be featured on wine totes, T-shirts, posters, brochures as well as local and nationwide print and digital marketing.
The annual Winefest Art Contest asks for Colorado-based artists to capture the essence of the state's wine industry. The contest is open to any Colorado resident and takes place every January. For more information or to be included in the Call for Art in the future, email info@coloradowinefest.com.
This year’s Colorado Mountain Winefest will feature a return to its pre-pandemic format after lasting two days with smaller crowds in 2021 and being canceled in 2020.