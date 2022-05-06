Anna Stout is the new mayor of Grand Junction after a 6-1 vote by City Council on Wednesday.
Stout, who has been on council since 2019, was previously mayor pro-tem.
She was nominated for mayor by Abe Herman, who was named the new mayor pro-tem. Herman was nominated by previous mayor Chuck McDaniel.
Herman, who has been on City Council since 2021, was also appointed via a 6-1 vote.
Dennis Simpson was the lone “nay” in both votes. Simpson declined to comment on his votes when reached for comment Thursday.
“I support Anna. I think you bring some of the longest experience on the council, and obviously a deep knowledge of how the city runs and a deep commitment to working hard for the job,” Council Member Randall Reitz said.
“Council Member Stout has shown a true commitment to public service and also to creating consensus and outreach among members of council,” Herman said.
Philip Pe’a, who said he was ready to nominate Stout, said he and Stout have sat down and worked through difficult times.
“It’s funny because our one common denominator was our love for the city of Grand Junction, so congratulations Anna, I look forward to it,” Pe’a said.
Stout and Herman were sworn into their new positions by interim City Clerk Laura Bauer after McDaniel received a round of applause in his last meeting as mayor.