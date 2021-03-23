The Western Colorado Elementary Science Fair was held last week hosted by District 51 and EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s event was a virtual science fair that still allowed local students to demonstrate their love of science.
The science fair had 66 project submissions and 75 total participants this year.
The first-place project from fifth-graders Lily Hoffman, Olivia King, and Mia Metz, investigated how a person’s past experiences affected their association with color. While the first-place fourth-grade entry by Madeline Palomares studied the relationship between a pumpkin weight versus its seed’s weight. The winning third-grade project by Madeline Bevill, tested which type of shoe grips the best to rock surfaces while hiking.
The judging panel, which was the largest ever for the science fair, was composed of retired educators and scientists.
Student projects were submitted by March 14, and our judges had the week to view and score the projects from their homes.
Winning entries:
Fifth Grade: First Place: Lily Hoffman, Olivia King, and Mia Metz; Second Place: Alivia Nicodemus — does a judge’s mood affect their ability to judge fairly?; Third Place: Ethan Hoffman and Landin Reid — What is the best substance for cleaning oil spills and its wildlife victims?
Fourth Grade: First Place: Madeline Palomares; Second Place: Tae L. — What is the effect of acid rain on different rock samples?; Third Place: Jack B. — How do low levels of light affect color vision?
Third Grade: First Place: Madeline Bevill; Second Place: Oliver Weber — What is the effect of paper type on how far a paper airplane can travel?; Third Place: Watson Scott — How do different surfaces affect the force of friction?