In this year of a pandemic, the Colorado River District for the first time is presenting its annual water seminar as a free, virtual event.
“Zooming in on West Slope Water” will consist of a series of webinars to be offered from noon to 1:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Topics include:
n Monday, “West Slope Water 101,” reviewing the basics of Colorado water, including water rights and water law, where our water comes from and where our water goes.
n Tuesday, “Water Works: The Colorado River District in Action,” covering projects across the Western Slope that benefit agricultural communities and the environment.
n Wednesday, “Heating Up the Talk About Why River Flows are Down,” with a focus on the impacts of drought, aridification of the West and reduced river flows, which are driving down water levels on Lake Powell and Lake Mead and impacting local water use.
n Thursday, “Of Primary Importance: The Secondary Economic Impacts of Demand Management,” how water demand management would change the economics of rural towns, focusing on the results of a study about what might happen if water becomes a “cash crop” and water not used for agricultural production is sent to Lake Powell.
“The Colorado River District works every day to protect West Slope water and keep water on the Western Slope,” said Andy Mueller, the River District general manager. “We hope that you will join us for these virtual events because the best defense of West Slope water is an informed citizenry.”
To register, visit https://bit.ly/CRDseminar. Registrants can opt to watch the programs live or after the event at their convenience; they will receive a recording of the webinars after the event.
For more on the topics and speakers, visit www.coloradoriverdistrict.org/annual-seminars.