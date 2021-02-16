A mysterious benefactor is committing $1 million to whoever takes over the Glacier Ice Arena, at 2515 Riverside Pkwy., under one condition — the new owners must keep it as an ice rink.
Grand Junction attorney Tom Volkmann announced the anonymous donation on behalf of the sponsor in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s a valuable amenity to the community and this person realizes that,” Volkmann told The Daily Sentinel.
The benefactor wishes to remain anonymous, the release said, and Volkmann was steadfast in honoring that. He did mention that the donation will go to any entity that purchases the rink under the stipulations, public or private.
In October, the owners of Glacier Ice Arena were nearing a deal to sell Grand Junction’s only ice rink to a party who wanted to opt for a new direction for the building. That deal never came to fruition.
Robbie Koos, owner and general manager of Glacier, was excited to hear about the anonymous donor's pledge.
“I think it's great that somebody knows that passion and knows what it can mean to a community and what a valuable asset it is to a community. We’ve been saying that for a long time,” Koos told The Daily Sentinel. “Being the largest city on the Western Slope, it’s just really crazy that we don’t have a municipality-owned ice rink. Private people don’t typically own ice rinks. It’s usually municipalities, city or county, that own the ice rinks.”
The property was originally listed for $2.4 million in June 2019. It is currently listed at $2 million.
In early 2020, city staff toured Glacier Ice Arena as it evaluated the need in the community for an ice rink and what running it would entail if the city were to purchase it. Earlier this year a feasibility study on a community center for the city included an ice rink as an option for the proposed building. The study was produced before the Glacier Ice Arena was back on the market.
Mayor Duke Wortmann said he had not heard about the $1 million pledge, but that he thought the City Council would take another look at purchasing the building if that donation is available to the city. Wortmann said the potential purchase could be a “win-win” for the community.
“We’ve got a single span building that we have maybe $65 a foot in and we have maybe five to six years of operating loss in the bank, wouldn’t that be a really good buy for anybody?” Wortmann said. “To me, you’ve got a building that you’re going to have a multi-use out of and you could do a lot of different things in the summertime with it, including indoor pickleball and things other users would use.”
In October, the Grand Valley Ice Foundation, a group of community members dedicated to bringing hockey back to the Grand Valley after the news of the possible sale, said that it was aiming to open a new rink between August-October 2021. Adam Kinsey of the foundation said that news is exciting for the foundation and, if it comes through, the foundation hopes to be involved.
Glacier opened in 2006 and has seen multiple closures in the past due to equipment failures. It was also the home rink of the Colorado Mesa University club hockey team and local youth hockey clubs.
Walter Fox, director of Grand Valley Youth Hockey and a coach for the Coyotes, said that he had first heard of the donation being half of its current total. Tuesday’s announcement gives him a shot of hope.
“This would allow me to coach again and bring back youth hockey to the valley,” Fox said. “It’s exciting and brings back some optimism for me.”