Safer walk across Horizon

Horizon Drive, seen here in a file photo from 2019.

 Christopher Tomlinson

A third person has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of a 31-year-old Grand Junction man.

Lanea Cameron, 27, of Clifton was booked into the Mesa County Jail Tuesday and charged with second degree murder, not in the heat of passion.

Grand Junction Police confirmed Cameron’s arrest was related to the death of Buddy Cates, who was found dead with gunshot wounds at the Days Inn on Horizon Drive on April 23.

KC Hatley, 21, and Cory Davis, 36, were previously arrested in connection with Cates’ death and charged with second degree murder, not in the heat of passion.

Cameron is scheduled to make her first court appearance today. Davis is also scheduled to appear today, and Hatley is scheduled to appear Friday.