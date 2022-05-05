Another arrest made in Days Inn homicide case By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email May 5, 2022 May 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Horizon Drive, seen here in a file photo from 2019. Christopher Tomlinson Facebook Twitter Email Print A third person has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of a 31-year-old Grand Junction man.Lanea Cameron, 27, of Clifton was booked into the Mesa County Jail Tuesday and charged with second degree murder, not in the heat of passion.Grand Junction Police confirmed Cameron’s arrest was related to the death of Buddy Cates, who was found dead with gunshot wounds at the Days Inn on Horizon Drive on April 23.KC Hatley, 21, and Cory Davis, 36, were previously arrested in connection with Cates’ death and charged with second degree murder, not in the heat of passion.Cameron is scheduled to make her first court appearance today. Davis is also scheduled to appear today, and Hatley is scheduled to appear Friday. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Murder Lanea Cameron Criminal Law Crime Law Buddy Cates Corey Davis Kc Hatley Grand Junction Death Cory Davis Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 48° 72° Thu Thursday 72°/48° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:11:02 AM Sunset: 08:11:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 58° 82° Fri Friday 82°/58° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:09:56 AM Sunset: 08:11:58 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 3% 50° 83° Sat Saturday 83°/50° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:08:52 AM Sunset: 08:12:54 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SW @ 23 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 3% 51° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/51° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:07:48 AM Sunset: 08:13:51 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SW @ 22 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Mon 0% 51° 75° Mon Monday 75°/51° Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:47 AM Sunset: 08:14:47 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SW @ 22 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tue 0% 53° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/53° Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:05:46 AM Sunset: 08:15:43 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 22 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 47° 79° Wed Wednesday 79°/47° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:04:47 AM Sunset: 08:16:39 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business