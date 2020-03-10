A second Democrat who also is a Carbondale resident, Arn Menconi, has entered the race for the Democratic Party’s primary for Senate District 8.
Menconi, a former Eagle County commissioner, joins fellow Carbondale resident Karl Hanlon in seeking the party’s nomination to run for the Colorado Senate seat, now occupied by state Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale.
Menconi and Hanlon are no political strangers. The two men ran against former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush in 2018 for the party’s nomination for Congressional District 3. Bush, who is vying for that same nomination this year, went on to win that nomination with 64% in the primary, but lost to Tipton in the general election, who won 51.52% of the vote.
In that primary race, Hanlon garnered the most Democratic voters, but only about 28% of them. Menconi picked up 8% of the vote.
Menconi, who served as an Eagle County commissioner from 2000 to 2008, founded the Snowboard Outreach Society in 1993, a nonprofit group that provides funding and activities for at-risk youth. That group now operates in 30 ski areas in 15 states.
Menconi earned his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Denver.
He ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016 against Democrat Michael Bennet. Running as the Green Party candidate in a large field of third-party and unaffiliated candidates, Menconi earned only 1.34% of the vote.
Menconi’s website, arnmenconi.com, has very little at this point. He only lists a few things he backs: Protecting water and the environment, affordable health care, affordable housing, better education and a path to immigration.
Last week, Hanlon entered the race for the nomination. He is city attorney for Glenwood Springs and a partner in the law firm of Karp Neu Hanlon.
The winner of that contest will face Rankin or Breckenridge resident Debra Irvine. Rankin was appointed to the seat last year after former Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal in the Colorado Legislature.