Indians have become Red Hawks, Warriors have become different kinds of Warriors, Braves have turned into Bears and even the Savages of Lamar appear ready to pick a different name.
Thanks to a 2021 Democrat-sponsored bill that became law when Senate Bill 116 was signed, Native American nicknames and mascots have slowly vanished across Colorado.
But now, another mascot name has entered the discussion and that discussion turned into a mandate on Thursday.
Thunderbirds?
Yes, a one-word question that appears to be as baffling as it is mundane when it comes to this subject. But the answer is yes, Thunderbirds are the next to go.
Pushing open the doors of Thunder Mountain Elementary School in Grand Junction and the Thunderbird mascot can be seen in a hallway and on the gymnasium wall.
Click open the school’s website and visitors given a Thunderbird greeting: “Welcome to Thunder Mountain Elementary! Where all of our Thunderbirds SOAR!”
After a decision by the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs on Thursday, the Thunderbird will soar out of the school.
“The decision has been made so we’re going to look ahead and gather our community’s input so everyone can feel proud of our new mascot,” Thunder Mountain principal Amy Frazier said Friday.
The elementary school is one of 10 around the state that are now forced to move away from the Thunderbird mascot. One school district argued that the Thunderbird mascot wasn’t derogatory or specific to Native American culture.
The commission disagreed and Thunderbird was nuked. Frazier wouldn’t use words like frustrating or irritating, but she said the loss of the mascot name will hit the school hard.
“The Thunderbird has been a source of great school pride for our school, so we will absolutely miss that. We’ve identified as Thunderbirds for many, many years, but now that this decision has been made, we’re looking at it as an opportunity to really gain some consensus from our community,” she said.
Frazier considered every question about the mascot change carefully before answering. “I won’t say frustrating,” she said, then took a moment to weigh the impact. “I’d say perhaps that sad is the best word. We really identify as Thunderbirds when we talk to our students. We call them Thunderbirds and we consider ourselves a family. A family of Thunderbirds, so that’s going to be a hard habit to break because it’s so ingrained.”
However, with the decision, the Thunderbird is on its way out. With the decision by the commission coming so late, the school now has up to a year to make the change. With school being out for the summer, Frazier said they will likely start look at a mascot name change in August.
“We will be asking for input from students, and staff, and parents, to identify our new mascot and build up our school pride around whatever that new mascot is.” As an elementary school, Frazier said the physical and financial impact will be somewhat minimal.
“Of course, it doesn’t impact us as much as a high school or a middle school but we do have a Thunderbird painted on our gym wall and some other Thunderbird symbols at the school,” she said.
One of the big impacts will be with the school’s “spirit wear” that students and staff wear, she said. Other things that will need to be changed include the school’s letterhead and website.
The school, with 450 students this school year, will immediately discontinue selling its current spirit wear. Changing the logo and design to the spirit wear will be one of the main costs of the change, Frazier said. She added that there won’t be much of an impact to the school or school district’s budget to make the mascot change.
A number of schools have been deemed in compliance with mascot and/or name changes. Those include Montrose High School that went from Indians to Red Hawks, and the Central High School Warriors.
The school kept the Warriors name but shifted from a Native American in a headless to a shield with the letter “C.”
Montrose Middle School changed from Braves to Bears. Johnson Elementary in Montrose recently retired its Thunderbird name.
Thunder Mountain Elementary is the only Western Slope school still with a Thunderbird mascot. For Frazier, she’s looking forward and keeping the situation as positive as possible. “I think our school community will really embrace whatever we collectively develop as the new mascot,” she said.