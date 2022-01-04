Another massive crash closed Glenwood Canyon Monday By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jan 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print COLORADO STATE PATROL PHOTOAn icy Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was the scene of a 17-vehicle crash Monday. Facebook Twitter Email Print Another massive pileup in Glenwood Canyon closed Interstate 70 for more than three hours on Monday.The Colorado State Patrol reported that 17 vehicles, including two semitrailers, were involved in the accident.The highway was closed in both directions after the accident as emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage. The canyon was also closed this past Wednesday after a crash involving 17 passenger vehicles and seven semitrailers.It was reported that eight people were taken to local hospitals from that accident.After the highway was reopened, Colorado State Patrol tweeted this:“With sub-zero temps, roadways are still icy! Please take your time and SLOW DOWN!” The Colorado Department of Transportation also announced Monday that there will be two I-70 closures today in Eagle County.A westbound closure is scheduled this morning, and an eastbound closure will be in effect in the afternoon.During each closure, motorists will be able to continue traveling via a local detour on nearby U.S. Highway 6, a CDOT news release said.The closures are necessary to conduct recovery operations of a semitrailer. The westbound closure will be between Exits 157 (Wolcott) and 147 (Eagle) from 9 a.m. to about 1 p.m.The eastbound closure will be in effect from 1 to 5 p.m. between Exits 140 (Gypsum) and 147 (Eagle).The semi is 150 to 200 yards off the interstate at mile post 143. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Patrol Glenwood Canyon Interstate Highway Transports Colorado State Pileup Photo Photography Canyon Vehicle Truck Crash Semitrailer Motor Vehicle Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView