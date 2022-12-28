Residents of several Grand Junction neighborhoods discovered anti-Semitic propaganda had been distributed around the city Sunday morning.
Grand Junction resident Jeriel Clark said she was walking with her mother on Christmas day in the Redlands when they discovered the anti-Semitic flyers. Clark said they kept passing sandwich bags containing the flyers and didn’t pay them any mind at first.
Clark said she originally thought the flyers were a Christmas coloring activity because crayons were included with the flyers. Upon further investigation, she discovered the flyers depict an anti-Jewish caricature indicating Jewish people are behind Hollywood sex scandals, the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the opioid epidemic, pornography and communism, among other things.
“Eventually I bent down to look at one and was horrified by the content: literal hate speech trash distributed to neighbors on Christmas Day under the guise of being a coloring activity for children,” Clark said.
The Grand Junction Police Department said it did receive a report regarding the flyers and responded to the neighborhood.
“An officer with the Grand Junction Police Department did respond to the reporting party and take that report. There was nothing criminal discovered at that time and we were unable to locate the person(s) who distributed the flyers,” GJPD said in a statement.
“The Grand Junction Police Department knows incidents like this can be concerning to citizens and does take these things seriously,” GJPD’s statement read.
Residents with concerns can call non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.