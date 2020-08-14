In 2011, a group of automotive dealerships and shops across the United States united for an effort called “Wheels to Prosper.” The idea of the initiative is for each shop involved to give away at least one car each year to a deserving member of their respective community.
Since then, 201 cars have been donated by 68 shops, including five in Colorado. On Sept. 18, Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive in Grand Junction will partake in the tradition for the seventh year.
“I was a one-man shop years ago,” said owner Daniel Antonelli. “Whenever I’d have a vehicle somebody wanted to fix, I’d try to fix it up and give it to the church and then they found somebody. It gives you ideas on how to do it. It’s not instructions. They don’t provide any funding or anything. It’s just a website that has some actions you might or might not use. I use the name. I think, originally, it was designed as a bunch of the shops across the country would get together on one particular day in July and all give a car away. It’s not that big of a deal, though. We give it away whenever we can or when our partners can work with us on it.”
This year, a 2005 Buick Rendezvous with two years of free oil changes will be awarded to someone who’s been deemed as deserving.
Antonelli’s and MBC Grand Radio are accepting nominations over email at wheelstoprosper@gjradio.com through Sept. 7. Each nomination should include 150 words or fewer on why a particular person deserves a vehicle.
“There are so many people who need a car and a car would help them out, but ultimately, the person we award it to gives back to the community,” Antonelli said. “It kind of leverages getting them back on their feet and mobile and helps whatever cause they’re into… Ultimately, there are so many people like that that it comes down to if somebody’s out giving back to the community, whether they’re serving in soup kitchens or something like that.”
This year’s car was repaired by NAPA Auto Parts. Other companies and organizations that have helped Antonelli’s efforts in the past include Moore’s Auto Parts, Discount Tire and the Salvation Army.
However, most repair work is done at Antonelli’s shop. Sometimes, he’ll receive a car from a former owner who doesn’t want it fixed and they spend the winter and spring months preparing for its summer giveaway. At times, he’s purchased a car with his own money to fix and give away.
At noon Sept. 18, the public is invited to Antonelli’s Advance Automotive, 365 Bonny St., to see which Grand Valley resident will be the latest to be recognized and rewarded for their efforts in the community.
“We gave one to a veterans’ group one time. The guy was the sole source of getting people to the grocery store and stuff without having to use public transportation and his car went down,” Antonelli said. “A lot of them are single moms and families who don’t have a big enough vehicle…”
He remembers one car that went to a young woman who had health issues who was developing some products and some support for people with that same illness.
“It comes in many shapes and forms.”