With 12 new COVID cases reported on Sunday, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said he wants to see people make smarter decisions when they have symptoms.
“We know there are people going into work knowing that they have symptoms,” Kuhr told the Mesa County Commissioners during his COVID update at Monday’s board meeting.
He said the category of exposure that he’s looking at most right now is cases through close contact in places of employment, which accounted for 19% of the cases in the most recent 14 days, according to Sunday’s daily summary.
“On Saturday, I got a call… we had a summer camp on Friday, a person with symptoms showed up and my team ended up doing contact tracing for 59 people in a 12-hour period,” Kuhr told the commissioners.
Though no additional positive tests have been reported from that incident, it served as an example of what Kuhr didn’t want to see from people in the community. Anyone that’s symptomatic, testing positive and still going outside, is exposing anybody they come in contact with to the virus.
“Many of the clusters we’ve seen lately, there is somebody that shows up to work when they have symptoms,” he added. “They infect others and we have to do testing and contact tracing.”
Kuhr wants to see the community do a better job of eliminating these types of exposures from one another.
“I just want to stress to folks that if you have symptoms, don’t go around others,” he said.
For contact tracers that have to work weekends to identify everybody exposed, it can be a little frustrating.
“With something like this, someone knowingly goes to an event or function. It is a little frustrating,” Kuhr admitted. “It’s frustrating for the people that have to quarantine for 14 days.”
Kuhr said he wasn’t looking at ramifications for not quarantining and remains focused on educating the public.
He said anybody going out with symptoms isn’t necessarily taking a chance on their own illness, but rather is taking that chance for anybody they come in contact with.
“The big risk is that you’re infectious and you’re going out and infecting someone with you,” he said.
He said nearly 14,000 tests have been administered by Mesa County Public Health since the pandemic started.
According to Sunday’s report, 33% of the cases from the most recent 14 days have come through close contact with a family member.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that when visiting friends and family who are at the higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to wear cloth face coverings, unless you have trouble breathing, to stay about two arm lengths apart, to meet outside if possible, to wash hands often and to sanitize all touched surfaces.