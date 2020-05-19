New guidance from the state of Colorado will allow Mesa County Public Health to broaden its criteria to test for COVID-19 cases to anyone with symptoms.
The priority cases for testing remain similar to previous guidance with hospitalized patients, health care workers, first responders and workers in congregate living facilities like nursing homes all being high priority.
However, the state now says it has enough testing supplies to provide a test for anyone with symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat or recent loss of taste.
“We talk a lot about testing,” said Jeff Kuhr, director of Mesa County Public Health. “It still is with symptoms, but we would like to encourage anyone to either call their physician to get a referral to the test site or they can call us at 970-683-2300, and then we will screen them and make an appointment.”
Testing, which is being done at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, is by appointment only, Kuhr said. Up until this point, he said the county has not regularly filled its daily appointments for testing. Right now, the county is testing 20 to 30 people a day, but could comfortably increase to 50 a day, Kuhr said.
These new testing rules were communicated to Mesa County Public Health on Friday and released to the public in a press release Monday. Gov. Jared Polis said in the release that this new testing phase would be a state-wide effort.
“This ensures that infected individuals get the care they need, and prevent spreading the virus to others,” Polis said in the release. “This is an all-hands-on-deck effort for Coloradans. Significant progress in expanding testing had been made through our partnership with cities, counties, hospitals, community health clinics, and retailers in every corner of the state.”
Mesa County Public Health could, based on the new guidance, begin a program to test certain asymptomatic people as well, Kuhr said.
So far, the county has discussed doing testing of some asymptomatic residents and workers at area nursing homes and long-term care facilities, but has not yet begun a program to do so.
Kuhr said he does not expect to see an increase in the rate of positive cases in Mesa County with expanded testing. He also cautioned reading too much into just the number of positive cases tested.
“We can talk about tests all day long, but you have to look at the hospitalizations as well,” Kuhr said. “We have one person hospitalized right now. We’ve only had a cumulative number of eight (Mesa County residents) throughout the duration of this illness.”
Because of previous restrictions on who could be tested for COVID-19, Kuhr said there was a perception by the public that getting tested was difficult. He said with the new guidance, anyone with symptoms should reach out.
“Now that things have loosened up, I don’t want people to still think that based off how rigid it was before that they are not likely to get tested,” Kuhr said. “I encourage anyone with symptoms to check it out.”
Last week, the county also announced that antibody testing was available, which shows whether a person had a previous infection.