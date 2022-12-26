Grand Junction is experiencing levels of multifamily residential development unseen around these parts.
Asked if the city is seeing an uptick in such developments going through the city’s planning process, Community Development Director Tamra Allen said that is an understatement.
“We have seen a huge amount of interest in apartment development here in the city,” Allen said.
As of last week, the city had processed 661 new planning clearances for multifamily units, which includes apartments, townhomes and condos, in 2022.
City data shows a clear trend to more multifamily development. In 2021, there were 343 clearances for multifamily units, a number that was matched in 2019.
In 2020, however, that number was 26.
Going back farther, in 2018, 13 multifamily units were approved by the city, and 31 were approved in 2017. The numbers rose in 2016, with 162, and in 2015, with 104.
In 2014, 33 multifamily units were cleared for development by the city. In 2013, there was one.
The data doesn’t go back far enough for a clear answer, but Allen guesses Grand Junction is seeing the highest level of apartment development since the late 1970s to early 1980s, before the energy industry crash.
“Certainly in the last 20 years we haven’t seen anything like this,” Allen said.
With so much activity in 2022, and 2021 also being a big year, Allen said the Community Development Department is working hard to move projects through the approval process. It has tried hard to staff up in the face of a difficult hiring market.
The boom in development comes as Grand Junction is in the middle of updating its zoning and development code, which is also taking up staff time.
“I don’t think we knew how busy we were going to be,” Allen said.
The third module of that update is now available for public input, and a public meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19 at the Lincoln Park Barn. More information can be found here.
The city’s 2020 comprehensive plan found Grand Junction needs about 570 new residential units each year to keep up with the city’s baseline growth, and development really hasn’t kept up with that number since the Great Recession in 2008.
All that development obviously has impacts on Grand Junction’s infrastructure.
New developments pay impact fees to offset their effects on parks, transportation, the fire department, the police department and other services.
“We keep an eye on infrastructure and keep an eye on capacity,” Allen said.