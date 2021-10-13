Just as the state did last year, voters who want to track what’s happening to their ballot can sign up for a special app that will monitor it through every step of the election process.
That app, known as BallotTrax, is a free service paid for by the state. In it, voters will get phone, email or text-message alerts from when ballots are mailed to when they are received at their local county clerk’s office.
“Last year, we introduced a new technological advancement that added transparency and access to our elections,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said. “Based on the incredible success of the program, I’m glad that Colorado voters statewide will again be able to track their ballots this November. This type of innovation ensures that our elections remain the country’s gold standard.”
Voters who signed up for the service last year automatically remain in it. As a result, they likely have already received their first alert that their ballot was mailed.
Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who along with former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams are overseeing this year’s general election, advised voters who don’t receive their ballots by Friday to go to the GoVoteColorado website to verify their voter information, which includes their full names, party affiliation and addresses where ballots are mailed.
If anything is incorrect, voters have the option of editing their information.
Once voters type in their name, ZIP code and date of birth, the same web page also provides information on where they can go to vote in person, the status of their ballot and information about the voting district they are in, including their voting precinct.